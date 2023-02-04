A second victim has died following a crash on U.S. Highway 26 just west of the Dennis L. Edwards Tunnel on Friday, Feb. 3, the Oregon State Police said.
Police said Saturday, Feb. 4, that 69-year-old Mark Leslie Kingman of Brinnon, Washington, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Ford Ranger he was driving collided with a Honda CR-V.
Both the driver and passenger in the Honda were hospitalized with serious injuries. The passenger, 92-year-old Mariam El Hindawi of Seaside, died at the hospital, police said.
Police said the crash occurred at about noon Friday when Kingman, driving west on Highway 26, drifted into the eastbound lane of traffic for an unknown reason. Kingman's Ford struck the eastbound Honda nearly head-on.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office, the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Banks Fire District also responded to the crash.
Highway 26 was closed at the scene, several miles west of Banks, well into the afternoon Friday before reopening.
