A second victim has died following a crash on U.S. Highway 26 just west of the Dennis L. Edwards Tunnel on Friday, Feb. 3, the Oregon State Police said.

Police said Saturday, Feb. 4, that 69-year-old Mark Leslie Kingman of Brinnon, Washington, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Ford Ranger he was driving collided with a Honda CR-V.

