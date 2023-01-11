Forest Grove’s loss is Sherwood’s gain.
The Vikings and Bowmen girls opened Pacific Conference play on Jan. 10, and if what we saw from the two league rivals is a precursor of what’s to come over the next six weeks, fans of the game are in for a treat.
Playing without standout post Ava Heiden due to a lingering ankle injury, Sherwood used a stifling defense to overcome and ultimately stave off Forest Grove for a 48-45 win at Forest Grove High School.
“I thought the girls played awesome,” Sherwood head coach Jeff Anderson said. “Coming off of that loss to Sheldon and having Ava go down for a second time, we talked about rallying together and I thought they responded faboulously.”
The Bowmen have been without Heiden since mid-December due to a badly sprained ankle. The junior gave it a go in Sherwood’s previous game versus Sheldon, re-aggravated the injury and is expected to be out for an additional month. Anderson said while he, Ava, and the team are obviously disappointed with the situation, they’re also not running from the challenge before them and will use it as an opportunity to overcome.
“We’ve got to rally together and we talked about that,” the Sherwood coach said. “We’ve got to learn to play without her and when she comes back she’ll be a welcome addition. With a lot of hard work we’ll be where we want to be at the end of the year, and hopefully Ava will come in and be a seamless addition.”
Without the 6-foot-5 post the Bowmen did it with defense, holding the Vikings to just nine third quarter points and a single fourth quarter field goal. Forest Grove head coach Dan Lumpkin — whose team also prides itself on its work on the defensive end — said Sherwood offered his team a unique challenge with their defensive strategy, but at the same time acknowledged what he already knew — that the Bowmen are simply good.
“They’re a very aggressive defensive team that does a lot of switching, which we don’t see a lot of and it’s hard to simulate,” Lumpkin said. “But that’s a very good team. Even without Ava on the floor, that’s a very good team.”
Forest Grove was good as well, taking leads to both the second and third quarters before a late third quarter run gave Sherwood a 36-34 edge to start the fourth.
The Vikings were led by guard Lauren Buchanan, who had a team- and game-high 22 points. Lumpkin said the junior was key to their offensive effort, citing not just her points, but her leadership as well.
“Lauren stepped up big,” the Forest Grove coach said. “She hit some key shots and got to the line. She needs to be the leader and a calming influence for us out there, and tonight she was.”
Forest Grove (5-9, 0-1) played 10 of its first 13 games of the season on the road, including tournaments in both Arizona and downtown Portland over the holidays. Lumpkin said that while grueling in terms of the numerous back-to-back games played over a two week stretch, he believes the grind will ultimately help his team going forward.
“We played four games in a row in Arizona and three in a row in Portland, so we’ve had to try and do things a bit on the fly,” he said. “But I told the girls it will make us stronger and tougher, and you saw that in our effort and energy — we just couldn’t execute.”
Much of that could be attributed to a Sherwood team that just wouldn’t quit.
The Bowmen were led by Sabrina Flowers’ 18 points, along with Tali Sanders’ 12 points and Paige Bittner’s four points and six rebounds. But also key to their success was Sherwood’s lone senior, Jaclyn Barritt, who scored seven points, but also led the team with nine rebounds despite her 5-foot-3 frame.
Anderson said he’s come to expect that type of gritty effort from Barritt, but added that the entire team consists of girls unafraid to do the dirty work necessary to succeed.
“She (Barritt) is a banshee and plays with a lot of fire,” he said with a chuckle. “You can’t coach toughness. Kids either have it or they don’t, and I think a lot of these girls are tough.”
That includes Flowers. according to Anderson.
“I asked her at the beginning of the game to lead the team, and she made all the right decisions,” the coach said. “She trusted her teammates and made everyone around her better. I thought she performed admirably.”
After a 13-point run gave Sherwood a nine-point lead early in the fourth quarter, the Vikings responded with an 11-3 run — thanks in part to Buchanan’s eight free throws — to pull within 46-45 with 35.9 seconds remaining. But twice Forest Grove failed to get a game-tying or winning shot up, much to the chagrin of Lumpkin. But while disappointed in the outcome, the Vikings coach remains encouraged about his team’s prospects going forward.
“If we can play like that against that team, we can play against anyone,” Lumpkin said. “No doubt in my mind.”
Anderson was equally proud of his team, and excited about what they continue to bring to the table despite missing Heiden — one of the state’s best players.
“We’ve got a lot of contributors on this team and I think you saw that tonight,” the Sherwood coach said. “I couldn’t be happier with their effort and I know they’ll keep fighting.”