All hope is lost for Oregon’s ash trees.
That might sound like a dramatic statement, but it’s the reality to which local and state entomologists and foresters have resigned themselves.
The emerald ash borer hadn’t been seen in Oregon until June, when it was confirmed to be in Forest Grove. But its arrival had been seen as only a matter of time, and now that it’s here, experts say it will quickly become established and set about ravaging ash trees wherever it finds them.
And there’s not much anyone can do about it.
The invasive beetle, which is originally from northeast Asia, was first detected after biologist Dominic Maze reported seeing the telltale signs of devastation while picking up his daughter from summer camp at Joseph Gale Elementary School on June 30.
Maze told Pamplin Media Group that he “felt a sinking pit in my stomach” upon seeing a line of ash trees that was dying outside the school.
He contacted the Oregon Department of Forestry, which confirmed Maze’s fears: The emerald ash borer had arrived.
Forest Grove had about 800 ash trees prior to the beetle’s detection this summer, accounting for about 3% of street trees, according to city officials.
Cities like Forest Grove, anticipating that the emerald ash borer would eventually wipe out their ash trees, had already been working for years to diversify their tree stocks. But ash trees are an important part of Oregon’s natural ecosystem, providing not just shade for people on urban sidewalks, but also for fish that inhabit rivers and streams.
Those trees are now doomed, biologists like Maze say.
Oregon isn’t the first state to be hit by the emerald ash borer. Experts consulted by Pamplin Media Group said Oregon can learn from those other states’ experience — but the effort will be more along the lines of trying to slow down the process of devastation, removing and replacing threatened and dying trees, rather than hoping to save the ash trees or wipe out the beetles.
