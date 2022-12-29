This field off of Sewell Avenue illustrates why this area has been tapped by officials for future industrial development. The cranes seen peeking out of the landscape across this field are at the ever-expanding data center and microchip manufacturing campuses in North Hillsboro.
Hillsboro economic and community development director Dan Dias speaks to property owners in the Jackson East neighborhood Oct. 27 about what comes next, now that the area has been officially turned into an industrial zone.
PMG Photo: Troy Shinn
It’s not the end of a long, winding road, but it’s certainly a milestone.
Hillsboro officially redesignated the Jackson East neighborhood — mostly still outside city limits but slated for future annexation and development — as industrial land this year.
It’s a move that the entire City Council agreed was necessary to support Hillsboro’s continued economic development, but it’s one that residents roundly opposed, arguing that it will hurt their land value and that they may eventually find themselves being forced out of their homes as redevelopment begins.
Although it’s only about 550 acres, Jackson East can be seen as a microcosm of Hillsboro itself.
Once a sleepy, rural community on the far outskirts of the Portland area, Hillsboro today is one of Portland’s largest and fastest-growing suburbs.
Where agriculture was big business for past generations, high-tech is now the driving force behind the local economy, employing tens of thousands of workers and fueling much of the city’s growth.
Fields of corn, wheat and clover have become industrial parks and housing, and two-lane country roads have become bustling thoroughfares.
Many Jackson East residents aren’t ready to see the same happen to their rural neighborhood north of town.
“The notion that we can just continue living in an industrial area is disingenuous,” said resident Mike Neuman, one of the most outspoken opponents of the redesignation, during a public hearing earlier this year.
Neighbors haven’t heard much from city officials to comfort them, either.
Dan Dias, Hillsboro’s economic and community development director, said at an October open house that “nothing is imminent” for Jackson East redevelopment.
But that won’t be the case forever, and Dias left the door open to what he called “the scary tool of condemnation and eminent domain” if property owners won’t sell their land willingly by the time the city comes calling.
