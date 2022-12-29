Bells had barely stopped ringing in the New Year when they began to sound in downtown Hillsboro early on the morning of Jan. 2.

A four-alarm fire destroyed the Weil Arcade, a historic building that housed several businesses, right on East Main Street. Several nearby buildings were damaged, including the home of the Hillsboro Pharmacy and Fountain, the city’s oldest operating business.

This article is part of Pamplin Media Group’s special coverage, looking back at the biggest news stories of 2022 in Washington County.

