Kathy Schmidlkofer, manager of the Hillsboro Pharmacy and Fountain, sets up materials Jan. 12 at the pharmacy’s temporary location at 155 S.E. Second Ave. The business was displaced by a fire at the nearby Weil Arcade.
Hillsboro firefighters continued dousing the Weil Arcade building the morning following the Jan. 2 fire. Fire officials say a lack of fire suppression systems, as well as a forgotten alcove of stored items, contributed to the intense blaze, which police say was started by an arsonist.
PMG PHOTO: JAIME VALDEZ
The Weil Arcade, 231 E. Main St. in Hillsboro, burns Jan. 2 as firefighters attempt to contain the blaze.
PMG FILE PHOTOs: JAIME VALDEZ
The wreckage of the Weil Arcade building, which burned down on Jan. 2. More than a month after the fire, investigators found human remains inside.
PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez
Bells had barely stopped ringing in the New Year when they began to sound in downtown Hillsboro early on the morning of Jan. 2.
A four-alarm fire destroyed the Weil Arcade, a historic building that housed several businesses, right on East Main Street. Several nearby buildings were damaged, including the home of the Hillsboro Pharmacy and Fountain, the city’s oldest operating business.
The fire was devastating, and the news kept getting worse.
Days after the fire, police arrested Roel “Rolanda” Leon for arson, burglary and other charges. Investigators believe Leon, who was known to police, deliberately set the fire at the historic building.
More than a month after the fire, human remains were discovered in the wreckage, with investigators determining that Ronald William Knapp, 40, died of smoke inhalation; Leon was promptly charged with murder.
Fire officials ultimately concluded that the Weil Arcade, built in 1919, had been a tinderbox.
The building was built long before modern fire code standards and had been exempt from compliance, which would be required extensive — and expensive — renovations by the property owner.
Additionally, a storage space between the first and second floors was filled with old paper products that fueled the fire and allowed it to expand rapidly throughout the length of the building, investigators found.
In the wake of the tragedy, the Hillsboro community came together, supporting business owners who had lost so much and finding solutions. The Hillsboro Farmers Market held its 40th season as scheduled despite having lost its office space in the fire. Some $200,000 was raised within three months for fire recovery. Hillsboro’s mayor, Steve Callaway, and other local officials personally pitched in with the recovery effort.
Nearly one year after the fire, downtown Hillsboro remains a vital commercial area. Not only has the Hillsboro Pharmacy survived, keeping its record of longevity intact, but new businesses are continuing to move into the downtown area.
Leon continues to be held at the Washington County Jail on multiple felony charges. A trial date has been tentatively set for May.
This article is part of Pamplin Media Group’s special coverage, looking back at the biggest news stories of 2022 in Washington County.