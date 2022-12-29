It may be hard to believe now, but Oregonians were still masking up everywhere for the first two months of 2022.
Oregon finally lifted its indoor mask mandate in March, nearly two years after it was first instated by Gov. Kate Brown.
Since then, like the rest of the country and the world, the Beaver State has continued to see spikes and surges and plateaus of COVID-19 case counts. The general sentiment seems to be that with the widespread availability of vaccinations — a bivalent booster effective against the much more virulent omicron variant and several “subvariants” rolled out this fall — and the growth of “immunological memory” from years of exposure to the virus, the worst part of the pandemic is now in the rear-view mirror.
Some medical experts, though, worry about complacency.
The omicron variant was unlike anything scientists had seen before, emerging by surprise in Southern Africa in late 2021 and rapidly becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19. It has since spawned myriad subvariants, many of them even more infectious.
While the booster is generally effective at preventing serious illness associated with omicron, it doesn’t prevent infection, and there is nothing to say another “black swan” mutation can’t emerge somewhere in the world at some point in the future, turning COVID medicine on its ear once again.
At the same time, near-universal masking in places like Portland and its suburbs over the last two winters has given way to much more limited mask-wearing this winter. That shift has also been blamed for a surge in cases of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, better known respectively as the flu and RSV. This “tripledemic,” as some public health officials have dubbed it, has contributed to a recent surge in hospitalizations, with pediatric wards being particularly hard-hit.
While COVID-19 isn’t nearly the bogeyman that it was a year ago, the virus continues to circulate (as several staff members at this newspaper who have come down sick with it in recent months can personally attest). Experts now say the prospects for totally eradicating it are virtually zero, meaning COVID will be a fact of life for the foreseeable future, and likely for generations to come.
This article is part of Pamplin Media Group’s special coverage, looking back at the biggest
news stories of 2022 in Washington County.
