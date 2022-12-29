2022 was a big year for women in Oregon politics — from the local level to the state level and at the federal level as well.
Oregon’s three-way race for governor drew the most consistent headlines this year. It was the first time Democrats and Republicans had both nominated a woman for governor in Oregon, and it was the first time in U.S. history that a third woman, non-affiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, was also considered a major candidate alongside the Democratic and Republican women.
But Oregon’s three most competitive congressional races also drew strong female contenders.
Val Hoyle defeated Alek Skarlatos in Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District, which includes Eugene, Springfield, Corvallis and parts of Southern Oregon.
In an all-female matchup, Lori Chavez-DeRemer defeated Jamie McLeod-Skinner in Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District, flipping that battleground district to Republicans.
Andrea Salinas will be the first representative to serve from Oregon’s Sixth Congressional District, a brand-new seat that combines parts of Portland’s Westside suburbs — including much of Beaverton, Tigard, Tualatin, Sherwood, Wilsonville and a slice of Lake Oswego — with Oregon’s wine country and the Salem-Keizer area. The Lake Oswego Democrat narrowly defeated Republican businessman Mike Erickson.
And at the local level, Washington County’s second-, third- and fourth-largest cities will have women as their mayors for the first time in their history. Lacey Beaty is midway through her first term as Beaverton’s mayor after winning election in 2020; she’ll be joined in office by Heidi Lueb, elected as mayor of Tigard this November, and Malynda Wenzl, Forest Grove’s brand-new mayor.
It’s a remarkably sharp turn toward gender parity in Washington County. As recently as 2018, the county had an all-male Board of Commissioners; Tigard had no women on its City Council; and only one woman, the late Shirley Huffman of Hillsboro, had ever served as mayor of any of its four largest cities.
Lueb may have said it best after her election.
“We don’t think anything about all men being up there,” Lueb told Pamplin Media Group, adding, “I’m excited for when it’s not a story when it’s all women because it’s normalized.”
This article is part of Pamplin Media Group’s special coverage, looking back at the biggest news stories of 2022 in Washington County.