2022 was a big year for women in Oregon politics — from the local level to the state level and at the federal level as well.

Oregon’s three-way race for governor drew the most consistent headlines this year. It was the first time Democrats and Republicans had both nominated a woman for governor in Oregon, and it was the first time in U.S. history that a third woman, non-affiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, was also considered a major candidate alongside the Democratic and Republican women.

This article is part of Pamplin Media Group’s special coverage, looking back at the biggest news stories of 2022 in Washington County.

