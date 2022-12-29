Pacific University in Forest Grove continues to battle with former employees who say the university discriminated against them, improperly withheld their personnel records, and retaliated against them for raising concerns at the school.
Now, the private university is facing some $843,000 in fines, which the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries announced in October that it planned to assess.
The conflict is byzantine: Pacific argues its records are confidential and neither BOLI nor its former employees have any right to them, even though state law specifies that employees should be granted access to their personnel files on request. BOLI says that irrespective of Pacific’s stated concerns about privacy and confidentiality, the university has failed to follow the law and is now actively failing to comply with the state agency’s lawful demands.
The legal fight has gotten personal at times.
Pacific’s representatives have explicitly blamed Robin DesCamp, an attorney who represents many of the plaintiffs in their cases against the university, for misconstruing facts and now ostensibly misleading state regulators.
DesCamp has repeatedly and directly called out Jennifer Yruegas, a Columbia County-based attorney who has held numerous titles at Pacific — she’s both a college dean and the university’s general counsel, as well as its former Title IX coordinator and head of human resources — for her alleged mishandling of the cases and of Pacific’s legal defense.
Some of the lawsuits date back to the first half of 2021. One of the plaintiffs — former professor Richard Paxton, who alleged that the university forced him out over student complaints without giving him an opportunity to defend himself — has since died, although his suit remains active.
Pacific appears undeterred so far. In November, Oregon Public Broadcasting — a news partner of Pamplin Media Group — reported that the university had requested a hearing to contest BOLI’s fines. Their disposition could be decided in the New Year.
