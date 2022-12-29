State moves to fine Pacific University $843k over withheld files

The state intends to fine Pacific University over $800,000.

Pacific University in Forest Grove continues to battle with former employees who say the university discriminated against them, improperly withheld their personnel records, and retaliated against them for raising concerns at the school.

Now, the private university is facing some $843,000 in fines, which the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries announced in October that it planned to assess.

