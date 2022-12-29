Rob Drake celebrates retirement as Cornelius city manager (copy)

Rob Drake, foreground, listens as Cornelius Mayor Jef Dalin, background, speaks at a retirement ceremony for Drake held Aug. 4 at the Cornelius Public Library.

 PMG PHOTO: JAIME VALDEZ

2022 marked the end of an era for Cornelius, as city manager Rob Drake retired after more than a decade at City Hall.

Drake previously served in elected office as mayor of Beaverton. After four terms as mayor, he lost his reelection bid in 2008. Instead of trying to continue his career in politics, he pivoted to professional city administration, working briefly in Carlton and Tillamook before he was hired in Cornelius.

This article is part of Pamplin Media Group’s special coverage, looking back at the biggest news stories of 2022 in Washington County.

