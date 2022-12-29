2022 marked the end of an era for Cornelius, as city manager Rob Drake retired after more than a decade at City Hall.
Drake previously served in elected office as mayor of Beaverton. After four terms as mayor, he lost his reelection bid in 2008. Instead of trying to continue his career in politics, he pivoted to professional city administration, working briefly in Carlton and Tillamook before he was hired in Cornelius.
At the time, Cornelius was in turmoil. City voters had just ousted the mayor and two city councilors in a recall election; the recalled mayor and councilors had themselves just fired popular city manager Dave Waffle.
Drake immediately proved to be the steady hand on the tiller that Cornelius needed, forming a close working relationship with Mayor Jef Dalin and the new council.
Drake took on a police department plagued by allegations of corruption and mismanagement. Ultimately, Cornelius dissolving its police department, replacing it with a force contracted through the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Drake also worked with the Cornelius Public Library to develop and build a new, larger library. He and library director Karen Hill pivoted, after a bond measure failed, to raising the money from public and private grants and other donations. The capital campaign took years but was ultimately a success, and the new library opened in 2019.
It was in that new library that a retirement soiree was held for Drake in August. The Sheriff’s Office was well-represented there, as were — of course — library staff and boosters. Waffle was there, too, as were other current and former city officials.
Drake leaves Cornelius in the hands of new city manager Peter Brandom, whom the City Council hired away from nearby Hillsboro. Brandom officially took over this fall.
