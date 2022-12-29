The LIV Golf Invitational Series grabbed headlines across the country and around the world this year.

An upstart rival to the PGA, LIV Golf is backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, an arm of the autocratic government of Saudi Arabia. Armed with Saudi money, tournament organizers have used raw cash to compete with the PGE, offering as much as $200 million to pry professional golfers like Phil Mickelson away from the main tour.

This article is part of Pamplin Media Group’s special coverage, looking back at the biggest news stories of 2022 in Washington County.

