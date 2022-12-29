The LIV Golf Invitational Series grabbed headlines across the country and around the world this year.
An upstart rival to the PGA, LIV Golf is backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, an arm of the autocratic government of Saudi Arabia. Armed with Saudi money, tournament organizers have used raw cash to compete with the PGE, offering as much as $200 million to pry professional golfers like Phil Mickelson away from the main tour.
For its first event in the United States this year, LIV Golf selected Pumpkin Ridge Golf Course near North Plains. Details of the agreement — such as how much LIV Golf paid Texas-based owners Escalante Golf for the use of the course — were not publicly disclosed.
The event was held the weekend before Independence Day. Traditionally, Pumpkin Ridge has hosted a popular fireworks display, but that event was scrapped this year to accommodate the Saudi-backed golf tournament.
North Plains’ mayor, Teri Lenahan, was among several community leaders to oppose the event. So were Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, Oregon’s U.S. senators. Wyden appeared alongside Lenahan and other local mayors at a press conference decrying the tournament.
The event was also picketed by opponents — including the families of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, whose perpetrators were mostly Saudi Arabian nationals — who gathered at nearby Veterans Memorial Park in North Plains.
“It’s very American of us to stand by these families,” said Lenahan of the protest.
Despite the local outcry, the tournament went ahead as planned.
The individual winner was South African golfer Branden Grace, who won over $4 million as a cash prize. Like other golfers who have defected to the LIV tour, Grace has since been barred from competing in PGE-sanctioned events.