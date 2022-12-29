A sad story reached its inescapable conclusion in May as divers found Ralph Brown’s vehicle, with his remains inside, at the bottom of the Willamette River near Newberg.

Brown, a beloved former school principal and coach, sports booster, mayor, school board member, and state representative from Cornelius, suffered from memory loss and confusion in his final days. The 76-year-old disappeared May 16, 2021, leaving home in his blue Nissan Sentra after reportedly telling his wife, Carol, that he was “going home.”

These articles are part of Pamplin Media Group’s special coverage, looking back at the biggest news stories of 2022 in Washington County.

Recommended for you