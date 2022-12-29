A sad story reached its inescapable conclusion in May as divers found Ralph Brown’s vehicle, with his remains inside, at the bottom of the Willamette River near Newberg.
Brown, a beloved former school principal and coach, sports booster, mayor, school board member, and state representative from Cornelius, suffered from memory loss and confusion in his final days. The 76-year-old disappeared May 16, 2021, leaving home in his blue Nissan Sentra after reportedly telling his wife, Carol, that he was “going home.”
While one of Brown’s adult children spoke with him briefly by phone after he left, he was confused and unable to describe where he was. His cellphone was “pinged” near Newberg.
Despite a massive search-and- rescue effort involving both law enforcement and volunteers, Brown wasn’t seen or heard from after that, with numerous reported sightings turning out to be false leads.
Then, on May 13, divers from the private search-and-rescue group Adventures With Purpose located the Nissan near Rogers Landing County Park, fully submerged in the river more than 40 feet below the surface. The vehicle was positively identified as Brown’s, and an autopsy confirmed that remains discovered inside were those of the Cornelius icon.
A celebration of life was held, open to the public, at Harleman Park in Cornelius on July 23.
The News-Times profiled Adventures With Purpose, the dive group that found Brown. The group got involved without asking for any payment, instead using its large social media following to help monetize its work.
The divers used sonar to locate the submerged Nissan, meticulously scouring the riverbed until they found the car. It’s the same technique they used to locate the vehicle and body of Antonio Lopez, who drove off the Glenn Jackson Bridge over the Columbia River on an icy day in February 2021.
For all the good work it has done, the Adventures With Purpose group faces an uncertain future. Founder Jared Leisek, a Bend resident, was charged in November with felony rape dating back to 1992, when he was a teenager. That case is still pending, although Leisek has pleaded not guilty and moved to have the charges dismissed.
Adventures With Purpose has continued to post new YouTube videos and sell merchandise, and it still features photos of Leisek on its website.
These articles are part of Pamplin Media Group’s special coverage, looking back at the biggest news stories of 2022 in Washington County.