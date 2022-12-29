A former Forest Grove police officer was found guilty in July on one of two charges he faced in connection with a Halloween 2020 disturbance.

But while Judge Gary Williams described Steven Teets’ behavior that night as “disturbing,” he chose not to sentence Teets to jail time for misdemeanor criminal mischief. Instead, he ordered Teets to serve 80 hours of community service and spend two years on probation.

This article is part of Pamplin Media Group’s special coverage, looking back at the biggest news stories of 2022 in Washington County.

