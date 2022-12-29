A former Forest Grove police officer was found guilty in July on one of two charges he faced in connection with a Halloween 2020 disturbance.
But while Judge Gary Williams described Steven Teets’ behavior that night as “disturbing,” he chose not to sentence Teets to jail time for misdemeanor criminal mischief. Instead, he ordered Teets to serve 80 hours of community service and spend two years on probation.
Teets was arrested after reportedly terrorizing a Forest Grove family in the middle of the night. Mirella Castaneda, who also sued Teets and won a civil settlement, told Pamplin Media Group she was convinced that he targeted her home because it was flying a “Black Lives Matter” flag.
Teets relinquished his police certification as part of his settlement with Castaneda.
Williams, who ruled on Teets’ guilt and sentenced him in a bench trial, called the former police officer’s actions “frightening,” “disturbing” and “over the edge.” Teets banged on Castaneda’s door and allegedly challenged the home’s occupants to a fight. Williams said he had no doubt that Teets was trying to find a way inside the home.
Williams also noted that Teets was intoxicated at the time of the altercation. Teets said at trial that he doesn’t have “any memory” of that night because he was drunk.
A second former Forest Grove police officer, Bradley Schuetz, was acquitted of official misconduct days before Teets’ trial.
Judge Brandon Thompson ruled in Schuetz’s case that he didn’t believe Schuetz, who was kicked off the force and charged for giving Teets a ride home instead of arresting him after the family called 9-1-1, had intended to “benefit” Teets by doing so.
