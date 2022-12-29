One of 2022’s most troubling through-lines was a series of deaths at the Washington County Jail, some of which remain unexplained.
Four inmates at the jail died in a four-month span. While inmates have died in custody before, the frequency of the deaths this year was unprecedented in Washington County and left Sheriff Pat Garrett vowing a review of the jail’s practices.
Bryce Bybee, 23, was found unresponsive in his cell on April 17. A judge had ordered that Bybee be transferred to the Oregon State Hospital in Salem earlier that month, but Bybee was apparently still awaiting a ride, a bed or both on the night he died.
The manner of Bybee’s death is officially “undetermined,” according to the State Medical Examiner’s Office, although “self-neglect” and Bybee’s mental illness were cited as causal factors.
On May 24, 35-year-old Crystal Leuenberger died while she was being held at the jail. Leuenberger’s death was officially described as being of “natural causes.”
Just a week later, on June 1, 51-year-old Ronald Ferguson died at the jail while waiting to be booked. The State Medical Examiner’s Office also concluded his death was from “natural causes.”
The only death for which authorities have released any more information is that of Fabian Hernandez, a 31-year-old being held on suspicion of murdering his ex-girlfriend and throwing her body in a trash compactor. Officials say Hernandez was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 17. His death appears to have been a suicide, officials say.
The jail has been dealing with a staffing shortage amid tense labor negotiations. A union representative described the staffing levels at the jail as “critical” in an interview this fall with Pamplin Media Group.
Additionally, Washington County has cycled through health care providers at the jail in recent years.
This is the first year of a new five-year contract between Washington County and NaphCare to provide medical services at the Washington County Jail.
The jail previously contracted with Corizon Health, but it dropped that relationship after a high-profile death in custody — that of Madaline Pitkin, 26, whose family later sued the county and Corizon and received a $10 million settlement — and an unfavorable audit in 2014.
It contracted with NaphCare from 2015 to 2018, then with Correction Health Partners from 2018 until the end of June 2022.
This article is part of Pamplin Media Group’s special coverage, looking back at the biggest news stories of 2022 in Washington County.