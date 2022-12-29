Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend dies at WashCo Jail

Fabian Hernandez, accused in the death of Kaylee Birdzell, attempted to take his life on Aug. 17 at the Washington County Jail. He died of those injuries on Aug. 23.

One of 2022’s most troubling through-lines was a series of deaths at the Washington County Jail, some of which remain unexplained.

Four inmates at the jail died in a four-month span. While inmates have died in custody before, the frequency of the deaths this year was unprecedented in Washington County and left Sheriff Pat Garrett vowing a review of the jail’s practices.

This article is part of Pamplin Media Group’s special coverage, looking back at the biggest news stories of 2022 in Washington County.

