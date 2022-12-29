Most elections for county-level offices are, if we’re being honest, pretty boring.
It’s common in Oregon for district attorneys not to draw an opponent when they run for re-election. It had been years here in Washington County since the auditor’s race was contested, too.
But in Washington County this year, contentious countywide races dominated the May primary, with sparks flying on the campaign trail — and even since then.
Kevin Barton, running for a second term as district attorney, drew a credible challenger this year in the form of Brian Decker, a former federal prosecutor turned public defender.
Both candidates worked overtime to draw as sharp a contrast as possible between them.
Barton portrayed himself as an evenhanded prosecutor who promotes common-sense efforts to improve the justice system while upholding the standards of law and order, whereas Decker was a hypocrite who wanted to defund police and prosecutors, relax enforcement, and turn Washington County into a laboratory for experimental and radical criminal justice reform.
To hear Decker tell it, on the other hand, he was a seasoned lawyer with experience on both sides of the courtroom and an open mind when it came to making the legal system work better for everyone, while Barton was a right-wing partisan who turned a blind eye to police and prosecutorial misconduct while over-prosecuting even low-level offenders.
Both campaigns landed punches.
Decker backtracked and downplayed when he was linked to an advocacy group that called for “abolishing the prison system” in 2020, saying it didn’t represent his views.
Barton, pressed on the DA’s Office failing to prosecute a sheriff’s deputy caught on video in 2018 slamming an inmate against a wall at the jail and causing a brain injury, admitted that prosecutors made a mistake and should have filed charges at the time.
In the end, voters chose Barton for another term — making him now 2-for-2 in elections against reform-minded outsiders.
Meanwhile, County Chair Kathryn Harrington found herself locked in a competitive battle for a second term, four years after breezing to victory coming off three terms as a Metro councilor.
Opponent Beach Pace, a Hillsboro city councilor, attempted to rally moderates and conservatives as well as liberals disaffected with Harrington, whom many of Washington County’s mayors — some of them after backing Harrington in 2018 — criticized for not being sufficiently collaborative with or respectful of local leaders.
Harrington also faced criticism for an emerging record of clashes with staff, both at Metro and at the county. A former staffer settled with the county in late 2021 after threatening legal action over alleged mistreatment by Harrington, and an internal inquiry found that multiple current and former employees described Harrington’s behavior toward them as bullying or otherwise unprofessional.
For the most part, Harrington managed to stay above the fray. She said she was learning from past mistakes, which she largely attributed to her own passion, while dismissing critics as part of an old guard opposed to her efforts to bring progressive change to county government.
The influential Washington County Democratic Party endorsed Harrington over Pace, and Harrington won by about 8 percentage points in the May primary, claiming the outright majority she needed for a second term.
Not so fortunate in his reelection bid was John Hutzler, Washington County’s auditor, who faced a surprisingly strong challenge from a member of his auditing team.
Like Harrington, Hutzler faced an investigation into allegations that he mistreated staff. While the investigation didn’t find that Hutzler violated county policy, the county administrator opted to move Hutzler’s staff into another office, keeping them separate and effectively restricting Hutzler’s access.
Hutzler faced additional criticism when he misrepresented quotes from a letter to the editor that was published in Pamplin Media Group newspapers, attributing them to the newspapers themselves, on his website and in the Voter’s Pamphlet. While Hutzler maintained that he had been trying to follow the correct attribution policy, his opponent, Kristine Adams-Wannberg, seized on the incident as an example of Hutzler playing fast and loose with the facts for his own benefit.
Voters decided overwhelmingly it was time for a change in the auditor’s office, and Adams-Wannberg unseated Hutzler by about 30 points.
As Hutzler’s final term as auditor winds down, he has become an uncharacteristically outspoken critic of the county government. This month, he publicized several audit findings that allege — among other things — that Washington County’s cybersecurity is deficient, county management has been lax in holding ambulance contractors accountable, and county officials may have fraudulently claimed the county’s payment card system is more secure than it actually is. He also said that to complete one of the audits, he had to threaten legal action against County Administrator Tanya Ange, who was withholding his access to certain records.