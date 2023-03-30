Washington County’s Latino residents, as well as art and culture aficionados, have cause for excitement.

Earlier this year, Centro Cultural de Washington County received a $5,000 grant from the Oregon Arts Commission to fulfill artistic needs in the community. The grant is part of the Arts Build Community program, which seeks to improve access to art for traditionally underserved demographics.

