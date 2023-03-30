Centro Cultural de Washington County was one of 53 organizations to receive a $5,000 grant to fulfill artistic needs in their communities. Centro Cultural will be spending it on enhancing three important cultural events.
Centro Cultural de Washington County recently received a $5,000 grant from the Oregon Arts Commission.
Washington County’s Latino residents, as well as art and culture aficionados, have cause for excitement.
Earlier this year, Centro Cultural de Washington County received a $5,000 grant from the Oregon Arts Commission to fulfill artistic needs in the community. The grant is part of the Arts Build Community program, which seeks to improve access to art for traditionally underserved demographics.
“These grants help arts and other community-based organizations to address a local community problem, issue or need through the arts,” said Harlen Springer, the art commission’s vice chair, who headed one of the review panels. “It enables local citizens to employ creative thinking and a collective response to strengthen and enrich their community.”
It isn’t the largest grant Centro has ever received, by any means, but the Cornelius-based nonprofit plans to spread the money around.
Centro will use the funds to enhance three of its important cultural events, including Día de los Niños, a day dedicated to children; El Grito de Dolores, which celebrates the day a priest rallied Mexican residents to fight for independence against the Spanish; and Día de los Muertos, a holiday honoring one’s ancestors.
The grant will specifically pay for artists’ fees and material and supply purchases.
Fifty-two other organizations received grants as well from Arts Build Community, bringing the funding total to $265,000.
Other recipients hail from all over the state, including Portland, Phoenix, Oregon City, Bend, Florence, Toledo, Corvallis, Dallas, Vale, Eugene, Enterprise, Union, La Grande, Manzanita, Joseph, Gresham, Newport, Brookings, Port Orford, Otis, Roseburg and Monmouth.
Background
The state’s oldest “culturally specific” Latino organization, Centro Cultural celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.
It was established by migrant families who were determined to settle in Washington County permanently, despite opposition from neighbors.
In the past, the organization has hosted dances, local art showcases, story times, pageants, festivals and symposiums. But Centro Cultural is more than just a cultural hub — it meets the needs of its community in many ways.
In addition to supporting arts and culture, the organization strive to help underserved county residents achieve upward mobility, both economically and in health.
Boasting culturally specific and multigenerational services, the organization provides K-12 STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) education, technical assistance for small businesses, career coaching and development, financial empowerment, health and wellness resources, transitional housing, a food pantry, and opportunities for community connection.
Members also practice public engagement and civic advocacy to improve systems and access to resources for people of color.
“We center the experiences of those most impacted in our communities in everything we do, with a commitment to reducing barriers at every level of our work,” the organization’s website says.
Centro Cultural’s next big event is Día de los Niños at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
The organization is headquartered at 1110 N. Adair St. in Cornelius and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
