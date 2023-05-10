Homelessness in Forest Grove

Contracted crews collect materials for disposal from a homeless encampment off Highway 47 in 2021.

 PMG PHOTO: WADE EVANSON

For the first time in five years, the overall number of homelessness people in Washington County has decreased, according to data from this year’s point-in-time count.

The total count dropped 9.28% from 808 to 733 people between 2022 and 2023. The last time the number of homeless people decreased in the county was 2018, when the count fell from 544 to 522.

Tags

Reporter

"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."

Recommended for you