Hope Community Network

Earlier this year, Hope Community Network President Michael Perrault spoke to Forest Grove Community School seventh- and eighth-graders about the impact of the care packages they made for local homeless residents.

 PMG PHOTO: MEGAN STEWART

Amid heavy controversy surrounding temporary pod clusters in Washington County, a Forest Grove nonprofit is pursuing a different approach to address local homelessness.

Hope Community Network plans to rent a house in town and sublet rooms to Forest Grove residents experiencing homelessness, while also connecting tenants to county “wrap-around services” the group hopes will provide the individualized care tenants need to transition to independent living.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."

Recommended for you