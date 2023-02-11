part 4

A Gathering of Hope Community Resource Fair was held last October at the Hillsboro Civic Center.

 PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez

Editor's Note

This is the final part of a multi-part series looking at changes to the criminal justice system in Oregon. Read the first part here, the second part here and the third part here.

What does it take to keep victims safe when they report they are being abused by a family member or significant other?

Survivors and advocates say they have more options open to them than they did in years past. But navigating the system and getting the help they need can still be difficult — sometimes with deadly consequences.

Dillon Mullan is a reporter based in Forest Grove.