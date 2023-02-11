What does it take to keep victims safe when they report they are being abused by a family member or significant other?
Survivors and advocates say they have more options open to them than they did in years past. But navigating the system and getting the help they need can still be difficult — sometimes with deadly consequences.
While it can't address every need or ameliorate every flaw in a complex system, for survivors, the Washington County Family Justice Center is a vital resource.
Homicides in Washington County were up sharply in 2021 and 2022 over the previous two years, quadrupling from nine in the period of 2019 and 2020 to 36 across the two most recent years, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
Nearly half of those cases involved domestic violence.
Two of those recent statistics were sisters Gabriela Jimenez Perez and Lenin Hernandez-Rosa. In November 2022, 46-year-old Carlos Jimenez-Vargas, who had a court record of domestic violence and threats, drove to the family residence — in violation of his pretrial release agreement — and shot and killed both women before turning the gun on himself.
According to court records, Jimenez Perez applied for a restraining order against Jimenez-Vargas, her husband, about a month before he killed her. She appeared in court on her own.
Her application was denied on a technicality over the timeline of his previous abuse.
A survivor’s story
Jessica Doe — not her real name — grew up in Beaverton and graduated from Aloha High School. (Pamplin Media Group does not publish the names of alleged victims of abuse unless they ask to be identified.)
Doe worked at Oregon Health & Science University, where in her early 20s, she started dating her future abuser. Within a year, she was pregnant and starting to notice his addiction to alcohol and pain pills fueled uncontrolled anger.
The final straw fell on Christmas Eve 2018, two days before their son’s birthday. He had her smart watch, saw a text from a male coworker and, not for the first time, attacked her.
"He left for a minute, went out, bought alcohol, came back and was drinking outside. He stormed in and started screaming at me again. I begged him to stop," Doe said. "I ran, grabbed my son and went to the only room that locks and called 911 from there. I was terrified. I didn't know what to do."
Doe’s abuser was initially arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault, harassment and strangulation in Clackamas County.
Following her 911 call, Doe moved in with her mom in Tigard and relied on her for childcare during court proceedings. She couldn’t afford her own attorney, so the court appointed an advocate for her.
“I didn’t have an attorney. I was just hoping that somebody working for the courts would in some way have my best interest in mind, but that’s not the case,” Doe said. “I didn’t know what I was doing. I would say the same thing over and over: I could still breathe, but he had his entire weight on me and both elbows locked around my neck. They felt that my statement of still being able to breathe a little bit wasn’t necessarily cutting off airflow to criminally find him guilty. That’s what it landed on.”
The strangulation and assault charges were ultimately dropped, according to court documents. In the end, Doe’s abuser received one day of jail time and a $160 fine.
Once the prosecution was over, Doe lost access to her court-appointed advocate. She still felt unsafe, knowing her abuser was back out on the streets.
She turned to the Washington County Family Justice Center to help her file for a restraining order, which she successfully obtained.
Helping survivors
“Oftentimes when accessing restraining orders, people are self-represented. Legal counsel is a cost, and that cost is a barrier,” Washington County Circuit Court Judge Kelly Lemarr said. “There are so many people who cannot afford legal services. It’s insane and intimidating that they must try to navigate this building on their own.”
Lemarr is pushing for a “court care” system in Washington County, which would provide licensed daycare services to anyone with court appointments. A similar program exists in Multnomah County.
“Very frequently with people seeking protective orders, they have no counsel because they just left a dangerous situation. Often, they come to court with their child and have to fill out paperwork and see a judge,” Lamar said.
The Washington County Family Justice Center provides on-site child care, as well as resources for survivors of domestic violence.
"It is so difficult to navigate a courthouse, knowing what options you have and the right people to talk to. They pointed me in all the right directions," Doe said.
As alleged cases of domestic abuse are investigated, the Family Justice Center also provides an outlet and a resource for survivors who may be reluctant to speak directly with police.
“If you're not a fan of any law enforcement, then this is a relay race,” said Beaverton Police Officer Amanda Pickar, who is assigned to the Family Justice Center. “If you don't connect with me, I don't take it personal. I will help you find somebody to share your story."
Doe added about the Family Justice Center, "It's a perfect resource for people who are afraid, not only of their abusers but of the situation and how to approach the legal world."
After Doe lost her first custody battle, Doe’s abuser continued to violate the terms of his restraining order, which was filed in June 2018 and renewed a year later. Court documents detail how he repeatedly threatened Doe over social media and text messages. Once, he followed her to the gym and waited outside until she called police.
In June 2019, her worst fear hit as her abuser took picked up her son on a Friday and did not return Sunday night for the scheduled drop-off, according to court orders.
After father and son disappeared, the Washington County Family Justice Center helped Doe find an attorney to file for full custody. Judge Rebecca Guptill issued an order to police to return the child to his mother. On July 6, officers found him near his parents’ house at a motel in Lincoln City.
Since then, Doe and her son have moved a few states away. He likes his new middle school. This past fall, she crafted a homemade Halloween costume of his favorite video game character.
“For people who feel they don’t have a voice, the Family Justice Center serves as a way to amplify their voice. It really validates the experience that every victim has gone through,” Doe said. “It validates victims and their stories. Domestic violence is the most traumatic experience anyone can go through, and survival and recovery doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a long process. It’s a place that can start you in the right direction.”