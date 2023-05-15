After months of deliberation, Washington County Land Use & Transportation has selected a design concept for the Southwest Kinnaman Road project.
Kinnaman Road, east of South Hillsboro, is one of Aloha’s major thoroughfares and is anticipated to see even more traffic as Hillsboro’s population increases. A segment of the road was improved in 2021.
All three potential design options featured bikes lanes, sidewalks, and pedestrian crossing upgrades — such as streetlights and storm drainage — between Southwest 198th and 209th avenues, plus pedestrian crossing and a rapid flashing beacon at the intersection of 205th Avenue and Stoddard Drive.
Staff chose the second option, which will upgrade Kinnaman Road to have two 11-foot-wide vehicle lanes; 6-foot-wide sidewalks on both sides; 5-foot-wide bike lanes on both sides with an 18-inch buffer; and a variable-width landscape strip with stormwater treatment between the sidewalk and the bike lane on the south side of Kinnaman Road.
The first option proposed building a 6-foot curb-tight sidewalk on both sides of the road.
The third option featured a 6-foot curb-tight sidewalk on the north side of Kinnaman Road and a 10-foot sidewalk isolated by a landscaping strip on the road's south side.
Construction will likely start next May and finish in July 2025.
The improvement project’s estimated cost is $3.3 million, as of last year. It will be funded by the MSTIP Bonding Cost-sharing program.
