Amid heavy controversy surrounding temporary pod clusters in Washington County, a Forest Grove nonprofit is pursuing a different approach to address local homelessness.
Hope Community Network plans to rent a house in town and sublet rooms to Forest Grove residents experiencing homelessness, while also connecting tenants to county “wrap-around services” the group hopes will provide the individualized care tenants need to transition to independent living.
The project, called House of Hope, could get started as early as this summer should the organization reach its funding goal.
“We feel this (the House of Hope) is the quickest, easiest way to get people off the streets and into a house,” said Hope Kramer, one of Hope Community Network’s board members.
Tenants will need to be registered through the county’s Housing Management Information System (HMIS), which assigns homeless people a case manager, and have a Regional Long-term Rent Assistance (RLRA) voucher, which pays recipients’ rent for 10 years.
Through a partnership with the county, tenants will have access to mental health and physical health services, including eye doctors and dentists. Tenants will also receive basic training on how to live indoors again and will be assigned chores and responsibilities as part of a community.
“We will work on things they need to do,” Kramer said, including helping them improve credit scores and obtain their driver’s license, social security card and other documentation.
Housing first
The House of Hope is based on the “housing first” model, which dictates that for people to be able to make the best use of wrap-around services — such as addiction rehabilitation and psychiatric help — they first need to acquire stable housing.
The project will also boast a live-in house manager, who will communicate weekly with board members about life in the house.
The project’s first house manager has already been chosen and has experienced both homelessness and drug addiction, making him relatable, Hope Community Network says.
“He’s clean, sober and has been there before,” said Michael Perrault, president of Hope Community Network. “He knows most of the homeless in Forest Grove and has won their respect.”
The House of Hope would also be beneficial for county staff who work with homeless people, functioning as a satellite office of sorts.
“(Washington County) will have a central place to go to make contact with local homeless people (in Forest Grove),” Perrault said. “They won’t have to wander all over the place anymore. They’ll have access to a kitchen, dining room and individual bedrooms where they can meet with people one-on-one.”
County staff would be able to call the house manager ahead of time and set up an appointment to meet with clients.
Establishing the House of Hope has always been Hope Community Network’s main objective.
Founded in 2022, the seven-person volunteer board comprises social workers, veterans and one person who is currently homeless, all of whom live locally. Board members visit local homeless encampments at least once per month, with some seeing homeless residents regularly as part of outreach programs.
Essentially, the House of Hope will be a home for the people, by the people.
“We all come from Forest Grove,” said Perrault. “That’s our focus.”
House of Hope living requirements
In addition to being registered with the county and possessing a housing voucher, House of Hope tenants will need to follow program rules.
One of the main regulations is no drugs or alcohol on the premise. Some others involve adhering to quiet hours and fulfilling duties and chores.
The House of Hope also runs a background check on applicants, while maintaining a “low barrier” of access.
“We’re meeting people where they are at,” Kramer said. “If they come to us addicted to drugs, we’re not going to bar them from coming into our house, but we’re also engaging with service providers who are experts (to help them get clean).”
Board members also won’t turn applicants away because of financial limitation, as the plan is for the county to pay their rent.
“We have the power to excuse past transgressions and allow them to remedy their past and become a better tenant for other landlords in the future,” Kramer said.
As for the background check, having a criminal history won’t automatically disqualify an applicant from living in the house. Instead, the board will take into consideration each candidate’s individual history.
“Some things will be a little harder to approve,” Kramer said, such as certain violent crimes or arson. “But we’re trying not to have too many blacks-and-whites.”
Although there is no firm move-out timeline, Kramer estimated that most people will live approximately one year in the house — with some individuals able to move out faster and others requiring a longer stay. The ultimate goal, however, is to help tenants eventually secure their own apartment or another living arrangement, made possible by the county housing voucher.
Future
While organizers haven’t secured a house to rent yet, they have talked to several landlords who have responded positively to Hope Community Network’s objectives. Their preferred location is a property located near the bus line and several shopping centers.
When the project comes to fruition is, of course, dependent on funding.
Hope Community Network is currently competing against several other local organizations for two large regional grants: the Community Impact Grant, which would provide the recipient with $30,000 over three years, and the Community Enhancement Program Grant, a one-time contribution of $10,000.
The grants will pay for the first and last months’ rent, a security deposit, house insurance, and the house manager’s salary. Once funding runs out, the surplus from the county’s rent payments will cover management costs.
Grant recipients will be selected on Thursday, May 18, at the Community Enhancement Program Committee meeting. The committee includes representatives from the Forest Grove City Council as well as the Metro Council.
If Hope Community Network is awarded one or both grants, the organization will begin negotiating a lease agreement as soon as possible. The goal is to select residents and move them into the house by the end of July, with weekly meetings, tenant training and relationship building with service providers slated to start in August or September.
Once the first residence has been established, the organization anticipates opening up more Houses of Hope in other locations.
If Hope Community Network does not receive either of the grants, the organization will hold off on planning for a 2023 opening and continue to apply for various funding opportunities.
“I’m hoping we can get these grants, so we can demonstrate how easy it is to get people into housing and get a better life,” Kramer said.
To learn more about Hope Community Network, or to donate to the organization, visit its website: hopecomnet.square.site.