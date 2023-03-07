After popping up in Portland and Hillsboro, temporary housing “pods” could be on their way to Forest Grove, along with more low-income apartments.

Washington County is in the process of acquiring property in Forest Grove for use as affordable housing and possibly a temporary pod village. Currently, the county’s primary contender is a 2.92-acre plot of land off Elm Street and Highway 47, and staff are in talks with the sellers to purchase it.

