Over the last few months, Washington County has been in the hot seat over potential plans to install a temporary pod village in Forest Grove.
The pod village would theoretically be built on a 2.92-acre property near the intersection of Highway 47 and Elm Street, a street boasting some of the oldest historic homes in Forest Grove. If installed, county representatives said it would be a precursor to permanent affordable housing units.
The pods, small individual housing units that are intended to provide temporary shelter, would be removed before ground breaks on the housing complex.
The proposed Elm Street development is just one of many that have been or will be funded by the $2 billion supportive housing services measures voters in the Metro Area passed almost three years ago.
Last year, Hillsboro welcomed the Safe Rest Pods, a cluster of approximately 30 Conestoga-style huts at the west end of town that will eventually be replaced with a year-round shelter. Those huts are tentatively slated to move to Cornelius once the shelter breaks ground.
As of now, Washington County has not officially purchased the Elm Street property — although it has signed a purchase and sale agreement, stating the county’s intent to do so should it determine through its “due diligence” phase that the land is viable for affordable housing — nor has it confirmed that the pod village will be part of the project.
The many unknowns surrounding the proposal have not shielded it from community backlash, however.
Many Forest Grove residents have taken to public meetings and social media to protest the idea of a temporary pod village on Elm Street, arguing its presence would lead to a rise in crime and compromise safety in the neighborhood.
Dissenters speak out
One of the leading forces behind the anti-pod movement is a group called the Forest Grove Folks.
Organizers, who have put signs up advertising the group on Elm Street and surrounding streets, said the Folks comprise more than 90 concerned families. Many members live on Elm Street or close by.
“We’re not anti-unhoused in any shape or form,” said Don Grossarth, one of the founders of Forest Grove Folks and a local business owner.
Their mission statement is simply: “This is not the location for pods,” he said.
Like many people in the group, Grossarth is worried about an uptick in theft, violence, vandalism and drug abuse in the area if a pod village is installed the neighborhood.
“It may not be the people from the homeless pods (who would do anything destructive), but the types of people who are attracted to homeless pods,” he said, adding that sometimes a sketchy “subculture” can develop around housing for homeless people.
Grossarth also pointed out that Elm Street holds particular reverence in Forest Grove because of its historic homes, which are part of the Clark and Painter’s Woods historic districts.
“Elm Street is the gateway to Old Town,” said Dale Thaler. He and his wife, Carla Thaler, have lived on 12th Street, adjacent to Elm Street, since 2000. “We don’t want a bunch of transitional housing units to say ‘welcome to Forest Grove.’”
The Thalers found out about the county’s potential pod village last fall from the manager of the Elm Street property.
Already on the “frontlines” of the issue by then, the Thalers said they first heard about the Forest Grove Folks in March when the group invited the community to gather at McMenamins to discuss the pods. They said approximately 40 people, not including themselves, attended.
The Thalers and Grossarth also expressed concern that many young families live on Elm Street.
Carla and Dale Thaler, who claim drug deals used to happen in a forested area behind their house, said they worry children might come across needles, condoms, pornography, and other dangerous and inappropriate items like they have in the past. They’re also concerned that the presence of a pod village could depress property values, even if it’s not a permanent fixture, prompting residents to move out of the neighborhood.
Beyond their concerns about the neighborhood and property values, critics of the potential pod village say Elm Street lacks the resources needed to help homeless residents get back on their feet. They say there’s little in the way of transportation, shopping outlets, or mental health and medical services nearby.
"Right tucked into the neighborhood, those things are just not there," Grossarth said.
‘Lack of transparency’
Many critics have also claimed that Washington County's communication about the potential pod village has been poor.
"When we found out for sure about it (the pod village), the county and city were more open to talking to us about it," Grossarth said. "It was originally like pulling teeth to find out what's been negotiated for this neighborhood."
Dale Thaler said many people have a lot of unanswered questions.
"They've given vague explanations or 'I don't know' answers," he said, adding that he and other concerned citizens don't know if and how historic Elm Street would change if the pod village was placed there.
“If they decide to have the pod village there, they should listen to local voices about who to let in to ensure that the necessary support is there,” Dale Thaler said.
Michael Perrault — one of the founders of local nonprofit Hope Community Network, which serves people who don’t have stable housing — shares many of the same sentiments.
Although Perrault is a firm advocate for the homeless and their needs, he doesn't think the county took into consideration housed residents' needs in this incidence: communication and transparency.
"When they don't know (about a housing project), they fill in blanks with hype and suspicion," he said.
In the absence of official communication and details about what is on the table there, opponents have organized and rumors have swirled.
Grossarth says he would rather be working with Washington County than against it.
"If we can come alongside (the county) to be a solution, instead of hearing about it through the grapevine, we'd like to do that," Grossarth said.
County response
Pamplin Media Group reached out to Washington County officials about their interest in the Elm Street property.
“We chose the site because it is a good location for future planned housing development, and as an added benefit it also meets the needs for a temporary pod shelter,” said Emily Roots, the county’s public affairs administrator, in an emailed response. “In short, this is the best opportunity with a willing seller at a market price. The site is well-suited for development as it is relatively flat and rectangular, has good site access for ingress/egress safety, and the Forest Grove development code includes a density bonus program to incentivize affordable housing.”
Roots said the county has been on the lookout for other viable sites in Forest Grove, but no other local properties have been identified that meet its criteria.
She also said that the county is aware of residents’ concerns both about the proposed pod village and how the county has chosen to communicate with constituents.
However, Roots pointed out that Oregon law allows local governments to “conduct negotiations and other aspects of real property transactions privately, at least until a final decision is made.” And she emphasized that the county is not jumping into an ironclad agreement to buy the Elm Street property. It still needs to do its due diligence — a term used as a catchall for the work that determines whether a site will meet the identified needs — and the earliest date the county would close on the property is in September.
“With this in mind, the county is committed to waiting to launch any programming at the Elm Street site until after community engagement has been completed with neighbors and community partners at the table,” she said. “This process will include (addressing) programming concerns identified by the local community and creating a good neighbor agreement for the site.”
One community meeting between the county and constituents will be held at 2 to 4 p.m. this Sunday, April 23, at St. Bede Church, located at 1609 Elm St. — just down the street from the proposed site.
Roots, along with the county’s supportive housing services program manager, Jes Larson, will be there to answer questions about the Elm Street project.
Shawn Cardwell from the Forest Grove Foundation, a local nonprofit serving the homeless population, will also be in attendance to discuss the organization’s own housing plans.