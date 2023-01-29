A Hillsboro woman was denied a restraining order against her husband a month before he shot and killed her, her sister and himself.

The night of Nov. 16, police responded to a home off Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and found Gabriela Jimenez Perez and Lenin Hernandez Rosa dead outside from gunshot wounds.

Dillon Mullan is a reporter based in Forest Grove.

Reporter

"I grew up in Washington, D.C. and made it clear across to Oregon after stops at newspapers in Tupelo, Mississippi and Santa Fe, New Mexico. I'm a newspaperman because I like to write, but bothering elected officials is a plus. Reporting on western Washington County is important to me because the vast majority of my stories here would otherwise go completely uncovered."

