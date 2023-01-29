A Hillsboro woman was denied a restraining order against her husband a month before he shot and killed her, her sister and himself.
The night of Nov. 16, police responded to a home off Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and found Gabriela Jimenez Perez and Lenin Hernandez Rosa dead outside from gunshot wounds.
Inside, Carlos Jimenez-Vargas had shot himself. He later died at the hospital.
Public records obtained by Pamplin Media Group outline how Jimenez Perez sought further state protections from her abusive husband, Jimenez-Vargas — with whom she had two children, ages 7 and 16 — but was denied a restraining order by Washington County Circuit Court Judge D. Charles Bailey.
Jimenez-Vargas already had a court order to not possess any deadly weapons and not contact his wife stemming from an Oct. 7 arrest. He was charged with four criminal counts, including fourth-degree assault and strangulation, in connection with that Oct. 7 arrest.
He was detained and then released after the restraining order hearing. Like many defendants, he was expected to report to the courthouse for hearings and an eventual trial, but he was not deemed dangerous enough to be held in jail pending trial.
It isn't clear that the restraining order Jimenez Perez sought, even if granted, would have deterred Jimenez-Vargas from driving to Scholls and shooting his wife and sister-in-law on Nov. 16.
Jimenez-Vargas went back to the residence at least once prior to that night, in violation of his pretrial release agreement, according to county prosecutors.
What use is a restraining order?
"Restraining orders are ultimately just a piece of paper," said Geeta Paul, director of advocacy and empowerment at the Domestic Violence Resource Center.
Paul said the resource center helps craft safety plans for people who have taken out restraining orders, anticipating that the subject of the order — an alleged abuser, stalker or other person that a court has agreed may pose a danger to another person — could violate it. That contingency planning includes helping people know where to shelter, food and other necessities that might need to be left behind in an unsafe home.
"With any protective order, we try to do safety planning as well. Possibly needing to flee is a dangerous situation," Paul said. "We offer a safety plan, so they can know what to expect."
Restraining orders in Oregon can require an abuser to stop contacting, abusing, threatening or interfering with children. They can also require police to stand guard while the person leaving the home removes personal belongings and give a victim of domestic violence temporary legal custody of the children.
In Oregon, restraining orders require a 29-page, handwritten application submitted before a hearing in front of a judge. If a judge approves the initial application, the respondent has a chance to contest the order.
"A restraining order is a tool. It's one tool in our arsenal of ways to protect yourself," said Washington County Circuit Court Judge Rebecca Guptill.
Guptill added, "The biggest benefit of a restraining order is being able to call police because somebody is across the street or near you. Just being at your door is a violation, and you can call.
"If somebody is set on committing a crime, the piece of paper isn't going to stop them, though. That's the limitation."
'You have to relive your trauma'
In her petition to the Washington County Circuit Court asking for a restraining order against her husband, Jimenez Perez, 43, checked a box agreeing that Jimenez-Vargas, 47, "made me feel fear that I was about to be physically injured," which is a type of abuse within the past six months as defined by the state's Family Abuse Prevention Act.
But Bailey, who interviewed Jimenez Perez, determined in a hearing that she couldn’t prove that assertion.
Pam Haan, a lawyer and expert on family law who works as supervising attorney for Legal Aid Services of Oregon, said it’s not uncommon for people applying for a restraining order to have difficulty supporting their case to the extent that the law requires.
"A significant barrier is not exactly understanding what they need to put in the paperwork in order to qualify,” Haan told Pamplin Media Group. “There is so much that happened in the situation. They can't include it all because they can't.”
Groups like Legal Aid Services of Oregon seek to give people who may be feeling overwhelmed by the legal system a better understanding of their options and resources to help them navigate the process.
But, Haan said, they can only do so much.
“Legal assistance usually comes after the application, so I wouldn't say many people have access to legal advice before they apply,” Haan said.
Of the restraining order application, Haan remarked, “The whole process is not a particularly trauma-informed process. You have to relive your trauma and put this information out there. Sometimes courts can hold applicants to an unreasonable level of specificity about an incident.”
Jimenez Perez told the court, "After an argument (Oct. 6) he pulled out a gun and had it loaded. Since I saw the bullets in the mag when he inserted it in the gun. He said he would kill himself."
"There is a lack of understanding of the link between access to firearms and threats of suicide and how that relates to a risk of domestic violence," Haan said. "Because you'll see, and this is one of those cases, domestic violence fatalities are very often murder-suicides, so if somebody has a history of violence and access to firearm, any time they're bringing out a firearm during an argument, even if they're not specially pointing it at the person, is a threat."
The judge's denial
Jimenez Perez also described in her restraining order application an incident from April 2022.
"We had an argument. I told him our relationship wasn't working out. He went for his bag, came back outside and started loading the magazine. I grabbed the bag which had the gun. He said he would just end this by both of us shooting each other," Jimenez Perez wrote.
Jiminez Perez said her husband had been "drinking heavily" at the time.
Jimenez Perez did not specify the exact date of that earlier incident, writing "April 2022." The application was filed Oct. 12, 2022, meaning most of April 2022 would have fallen within the six-month deadline set in state law. She told Judge Bailey at the hearing that day that she couldn't remember when it happened or if it had been in April or later, saying it was "late spring or early summer."
Bailey asked Jimenez Perez why she didn't come forward at the time.
"Did you think he was serious?" Bailey asked in reference to the spring incident. "Is there a reason you didn't come forward in April or May if you thought he was serious?"
He also seemed to conclude that Jimenez-Vargas threatening to shoot himself earlier in October didn't qualify as him threatening her, despite her indicating that he had talked about them killing each other in the previous incident.
"And then when this past situation happened, I was afraid that he was going to threaten me again, because he had that one other time," Jimenez explained.
"But he didn't? I get the impression that he didn't. He certainly threatened to harm himself but didn't threaten you," said Bailey, a former Washington County prosecutor who was elected to the Washington County Circuit Court in 2006.
He added, "So as serious as it is, there has to have been a threat in the last six months at a minimum, threatening physical injury ... I just don't have that in the past six months based on the petition, so therefore I highly recommend you do everything you need to do to keep you and your children safe."
Bailey denied Jimenez Perez's application for a restraining order.
Five weeks later, Jimenez-Vargas shot and killed her and her sister.
Contacted by Pamplin Media Group, Bailey said the restraining order issue was a "red herring."
"If the defendant wasn’t going to abide by the criminal release agreement, he wasn’t going to abide by a restraining order. They are essentially the same with similar consequences," Bailey said in an email.
He added, "The only way Mr. Jimenez-Vargas was going to be stopped at that time was for him to remain in custody."