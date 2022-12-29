Outgoing Washington County auditor John Hutzler says the county’s mismanagement of its ambulance services contract exposes the county to lawsuits.
Presenting the findings of a follow-up report to his 2019 audit to the board of commissioners on Dec. 13, 2022, Hutzler said Washington County isn’t holding its ambulance services provider, Metro West Ambulance, to the standards established in the franchise contract, despite reporting that the company was adhering to all contract requirements.
The issue, as Hutzler’s report states, stems from the county not properly removing the requirement that ambulances must be dispatched within 60 seconds of an emergency call being placed.
Washington County says this is because it’s redrawing the franchise agreement and the metrics used to monitor it as it prepares for a new proposal process from local ambulance vendors.
Since 1997, Metro West Ambulance has provided the county’s emergency medical services, though the county this year announced that it would not be extending that contract as it has done in the past.
Now, the county is deciding what the terms will be so local ambulance providers, including Metro West, can apply for the new contract when the current one expires at the end of June 2023.
Hutzler’s follow-up report states that, rather than applying penalties to Metro West for not meeting the 60-second standard, the county instead removed the penalties for not meeting it from its ordinances and internal policies.
Washington County Administrator Tanya Ange, issuing an administrative response to Hutzler’s report, acknowledged that the previous contract management didn’t follow the process laid out by the county’s policies or the contract terms.
“(The) supervisor should have assessed penalties when the franchise holder first reported that they had not met the metric, and then should have started a process to determine the need for updating this metric to meet the changing environment of the community,” Ange’s memo reads.
However, Hutzler says the county didn’t actually remove that 60-second requirement from the contract itself, only the enforcement of the standard.
The county also says it’s looking into new metrics for how to monitor ambulance responses to emergencies, and that the 60-second requirement will likely not apply once the new contract is adopted.
Ange said that service call volume has grown so quickly that the dispatch standards should be adjusted accordingly.
The county’s public meetings on the matter this fall have featured officials saying that response time isn’t the only metric of adequate medical response, and it would probably be better to track compliance over months or quarters rather than as a per-call basis.
But Hutzler says the attempt to update the standards doesn’t address the current risk of liability in the existing contract.
“The 60-second standard remains but is not enforced,” his report states. “This exposes the county to the risk of lawsuits for death or injury that might result from the franchisee’s failure to timely dispatch an ambulance.”
During his presentation, Hutzler drew comparisons between this situation with the ambulance contract and the county’s previous legal trouble stemming from its jail medical services contract.
A 2014 audit by Hutzler’s office found that the county was not enforcing its own standards stated in the contract with its health services provider, which was Corizon Health at the time.
In several instances, the audit found that the contractor was not meeting the minimum staffing requirements laid out by the contract. The audit stated that this was partly due to the county allowing flexibility in staffing levels that “was inappropriate for a contract of this nature.”
The county responded by changing the jail health provider from Corizon to NaphCare, which currently holds the contract with Washington County.
However, when this shakeup was going on, a high-profile death at the jail made national headlines. Madaline Pitkin, 26, died while in custody in 2014 after repeatedly seeking medical treatment for drug withdrawal symptoms.
Her family sued the county and Corizon, and were awarded a $10 million settlement in 2018.
Hutzler said the same lack of enforcement of the ambulance contract mirrors the issues found with the jail contract.
“And what (has been) done with the ambulance services franchise (has) opened up to the same risks,” Hutzler told Pamplin Media Group. “The risk that the county could be sued because the ambulance wasn’t dispatched within 60 seconds, and someone suffered as a result.”