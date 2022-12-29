Kaiser, ambulance service deliver health care home (122922-copy)

Washington County is currently hashing out a new contract for ambulance services, after announcing this year it would not extend the long-standing contract with Metro West Ambulance.

 PMG photo: Travis Loose

Outgoing Washington County auditor John Hutzler says the county’s mismanagement of its ambulance services contract exposes the county to lawsuits.

Presenting the findings of a follow-up report to his 2019 audit to the board of commissioners on Dec. 13, 2022, Hutzler said Washington County isn’t holding its ambulance services provider, Metro West Ambulance, to the standards established in the franchise contract, despite reporting that the company was adhering to all contract requirements.

