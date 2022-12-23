Washington County’s auditor, John Hutzler, has released a new report on what he describes as a “cover-up” by former county staff, after an anonymous source accused a sitting county commissioner of inappropriately touching young women.
In one of his final acts as auditor before his term expires at the end of this year, Hutzler presented his findings to Washington County commissioners on Dec. 13, presenting significant findings of multiple follow-up reports to audits during his tenure.
Hutzler, who has served as the county’s auditor for the past 12 years, lost a reelection bid earlier this year to Kristine Adams-Wannberg, who works in the auditor’s office.
According to Hutzler, the “cover-up” stemmed from a complaint made through the county’s Ethics Matters hotline.
Ethics Matters hotline
The county’s Ethics Matters hotline was created in 2012 so county employees and members of the public could report issues of fraud or mismanagement.
Hutzler says that, in looking back into the Ethics Matters hotline in 2020, he found evidence of a “cover-up” of a complaint that was made that February after noticing the investigation was handled inconsistently with county policies.
Hutzler provided few specifics during his presentation before the board of commissioners on Dec. 13, 2022, but his follow-up audit report, available online, describes that the anonymous reporter was “alleging that a named county commissioner repeatedly and inappropriately touched young women.”
The county says the staffer who administers the hotline, which is housed under the County Administrative Office, apparently reached out to the anonymous reporter for more details on the alleged harassment.
The county claims it did not hear back, and so a final report on the complaint was entered in April and stated that the allegations could not be substantiated with the information available.
Washington County says this is standard procedure, but Hutzler says his audit found that there was more going on behind the scenes.
“Instead of closing the case as ‘not sustained,’ however, the administrator deleted the final report from the case record and held the case open at the direction of (legal) counsel,” Hutzler’s report states.
In August of that year, the county amended the procedure that relates to the hotline so that if allegations in a report do not involve improper governmental conduct, the names of the accused are redacted from the final record of that hotline complaint.
The hotline was initially intended as a way to report fiscal issues like fraud or waste, rather than things like harassment or abuse, which are normally investigated through the county’s human resources department.
The county is currently working to expand the scope of the hotline, since “experience over time demonstrated that the ethics hotline provides a valuable resource for reporting matters other than fraud, waste or abuse,” said County Administrator Tanya Ange in a written response attached to Hutzler’s report.
Ange says most of the complaints made through the hotline don’t pertain to financial matters anyway, and the county is planning to publish a new policy next year to formally expand the scope of the hotline.
But Hutzler says the county didn’t follow the same procedure in this report involving a commissioner that it did for other complaints.
Hutzler said the new procedure to redact names was not applied to other reports that were categorized the same way.
He says the case was originally going to be closed earlier in 2020, but that it was left open at the direction of a county attorney — who has since left Washington County government — while the new redaction policy was being created. Hutzler alleges that's so the names could be redacted before the case was officially closed.
“I believe the result in this case was delayed and altered in order that that provision could be put in place and that the name could be redacted,” Hutzler told Pamplin Media Group. “On the same day that this report was released, another report … that was determined to be not applicable was closed and not redacted.”
In her statement in response to Hutzler’s report, Ange, the county administrator, wrote that county policies were followed.
“All cases are fully investigated and the decision whether to sustain the allegation is based on law and county policy,” her memo reads, adding: "In fact, as noted above, the new procedures will encourage reporting of discrimination or harassment."
Ange also said that it was a technical glitch with the Ethics Matters software provider that led to some reports being redacted and not others.
Hutzler said this explanation didn’t add up.
“The failure to fully redact the names of persons involved in cases referred to HR has been a continuing problem that is not limited to any software issues of the hotline vendor,” Hutzler said in his response. “The hotline software was designed by the vendor with no provision for redaction to ensure a full record of every case is preserved. Only when Washington County sought to conceal the identity of the parties did the software vendor allow for redaction. This case did not follow the same process as other complaints.”
“The facts are that a report involving a high-ranking official was withdrawn and delayed for four months until the procedure was amended to allow for redaction of the official’s name,” he added.
Hutzler declined to name the county commissioner accused in the hotline complaint, nor would he say if the county auditing department knew the identity of the commissioner.
“I don’t think it’s the role of the county auditor to tell you that,” Hutzler said. “My responsibility is not to provide you with who was accused, my responsibility is to report that the process was interfered with in order to prevent this information from being known.”
Hutzler also said in his report that this possibility for interference by the county administrator and county legal counsel meant that employees were likely discouraged from using it to report complaints against county employees at the highest levels of the government.
“The evidence strongly suggests that the only two county officials hired directly by the Board of Commissioners (the county’s attorney and the county’s administrator) engaged in a cover-up of an Ethics Matters allegation against a sitting commissioner,” Hutzler’s report states. “The appearance of special treatment threatens the credibility of the Ethics Matters hotline.”
Because of the “seriousness” of these issues, Hutzler wrote, he recommended that the Ethics Matters hotline be moved to the auditor’s office and administered by an ombuds officer. Hutzler said he’s received no indication from Washington County that it is willing to implement this change.
Even in her response to Hutzler’s report, Ange admitted that the county’s previous policies surrounding the Ethics Matters hotline were more based on shielding the county than in addressing the problems raised through the anonymous reporting tool.
“The County Administrative Office recognizes that the county’s past approach may have been focused more on defending the county from potential claims than on identifying and solving problems,” Ange wrote. “The administration is working on changing this culture and new procedures will address this issue.”
Lack of questioning
When Hutzler presented these issues before the board on Dec. 13, there were no follow-up questions from any of the five elected commissioners.
When reached by Pamplin Media Group, County Commissioner Jerry Willey said he had decided prior to Hutzler’s presentation, independently of any of the other commissioners, that he wasn’t going to engage.
He cited issues between Hutzler and county administration, particularly with the county counsel’s office, as reasons why he felt it was better to not comment further on Hutzler’s report.
No other county commissioners returned a request for comment from Pamplin Media Group.
The Board of Commissioners this year moved Hutzler’s staff out of his office and into the legal counsel’s office, citing that one of Hutzler’s subordinates, Adams-Wannberg, was running against her boss for the position this year.
Adams-Wannberg unseated Hutzler for the position of auditor during the May primary, and she will be sworn in in January.
Once the election ended, Hutzler made a request to the county during its budget process to move his staff back or otherwise lay them off so he could use their salaries to hire outside help. The board declined the request.
While it did not appear in the official rationale for the staff move, all of this was happening amid the backdrop of complaints made against Hutzler by his employees, who accused him of bullying behavior.
The county investigation found Hutzler did not violate county policies, but the friction between him and his staff clearly remained.
Hutzler said that when his staff was moved, his unrestricted access to the document database his office uses to conduct its audits was altered by county counsel Tom Carr.
Hutzler went so far as to make a complaint against Carr, and he spoke to an attorney who conveyed his willingness to take legal action against the county to restore his access, if necessary.
Hutzler said it was only after he got a lawyer involved that his access to these documents was restored, contributing to these follow-up reports being delayed.
The back-and-forth between Hutzler and county leaders seems to have influenced the commissioners’ willingness to engage with Hutzler or his audits.
“He had an ax to grind for the last several months,” Willey said. “He’s made several accusations internally … against the county counsel and against the county. We wouldn’t give him his employees back because they said they’d quit, so it was an environment of an elected official where we couldn’t do anything else but separate him from his employees, so it wasn’t caustic.
“The auditor has caused a lot of grief over the past year, and we were not willing to engage,” Willey summarized.
He also referenced Ange’s administrative response to the reports as a reason why he didn’t feel that commissioners needed to add anything further to the record.
Willey also pointed out that Hutzler’s own audit follow-ups noted that the county has implemented 80% of his audit recommendations over the years, and that many of the ethical issues he highlighted with county administration occurred before Carr and Ange were hired.
Carr took the helm of the county counsel’s office in mid-2021, while Ange started on Aug. 24, 2020.
Hutzler’s successor, Adams-Wannberg, said she wouldn’t have categorized the findings of the Ethics Matters follow-up the same way.
“I don’t know that I would use the word ‘cover-up,’” she told Pamplin Media. “(The report) does call into doubt the process. It sounds a little off, it sounds a little strange … I don’t know that’s enough to say there was a coverup.
“But I think it’s appropriate enough for him to question it in the audit,” Adams-Wannberg concluded. “I think it’s a valid concern.”