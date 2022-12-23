Washington County auditor unhappy over staff move (122222-copy)

In his final presentation before the Board of Commissioners before he retires from the post, Washington County Auditor John Hutzler highlighted "serious" policy and liability problems at the county. 

 COURTESY PHOTO: HUTZLER FOR AUDITOR

Washington County’s auditor, John Hutzler, has released a new report on what he describes as a “cover-up” by former county staff, after an anonymous source accused a sitting county commissioner of inappropriately touching young women.

In one of his final acts as auditor before his term expires at the end of this year, Hutzler presented his findings to Washington County commissioners on Dec. 13, presenting significant findings of multiple follow-up reports to audits during his tenure.

