Will it snow? When? How much?
Forecasters and members of the public alike in Washington County and beyond are asking those questions Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Many parts of the greater Portland area have seen some wet flakes fall Wednesday, with snow sticking to surfaces in parts of Portland and Multnomah County. But as of late afternoon, temperatures throughout most of the Westside remain above freezing, and it’s unclear how much snow will accumulate, if at all.
Higher elevations in western Washington County should expect to see 1 to 2 inches of snow and gusty winds tonight, according to forecasters at the National Weather Forecast Office in Portland.
With most precipitation occurring overnight, snow is expected to peter out by 9 a.m. Thursday.
Temperatures will be at their coldest at sunrise, dropping as far as the low 20s in some areas over the course of the night. Breezy winds will continue throughout Thursday but are anticipated to taper off in the afternoon.
Friday will see even colder temperatures, dropping to the mid-teens in areas, but no wind or snow.
“It’ll just be plain cold with slighter winds,” forecaster Gerald Macke said.
Slushy roads
On Wednesday, some roads in western Washington County sported “slush with ambition,” as Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson Don Hamilton put it. Road closures and weather-related crashes so far have been minimal, he added.
Hamilton acknowledged that there are some concerns about the wet roads freezing overnight or tomorrow, especially highways winding through the upper elevations and Coast Range west of Forest Grove and Banks.
“Motorists need to be very careful on frozen roads,” he said. “There’s nothing more dangerous than ice on roads. Slow down and be careful.”
Hamilton added that ODOT is monitoring temperature and road conditions very carefully. If roads do freeze, they anticipate using de-icer — magnesium with rust inhibiter — as long as it does not continue to rain, as moisture will wash away the substance.
“All tools are ready to go as needed,” Hamilton said, including sand, plows and salt on top of the de-icer. “Maintenance teams are going to make that call on what best tool to use.”
In Washington County, snow zones were activated at 7 p.m. on parts of Barnes Road, Cornell Road and parts of 175th Avenue. That means snow tires or other traction devices are required in the following areas:
• 175th Avenue: Between Scholls Ferry and Rigert roads.
• Barnes Road: 118th Avenue to the county line.
• Cornell Road: Cedar Hills Boulevard to the county line.
Traction control devices are required by law when snow zones are in effect, and law enforcement can issue citations to drivers who fail to adhere to these restrictions.
Washington County Land Use & Transportation said on Wednesday evening that the department “may need to have abandoned vehicles towed off the roads as they may pose a safety hazard.”
“They can affect the visual field of drivers and impede the passage of snowplows, emergency vehicles and public transportation,” the county’s announcement said.
Snowy Portland
Reports are worse for Portland. In contrast to initial predictions, snow and rain are currently picking up throughout the city. Residents are expected to see 1 to 1½ inches overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
“All of Portland is a slippery, gooey mess,” Macke said. “It’s going to be interesting out here this evening.”
While Macke said they anticipate the snow ceasing in Portland by mid-morning tomorrow, it’s likely that the moisture accumulated on the roads will freeze, continuing to make driving treacherous.
Although it “depends on what ODOT is able to do to the roads,” Macke predicted the ice will not thaw until Friday afternoon.
Washington County, in comparison, looks “in really good shape,” he said. He thinks roads will stay mostly clear, even at higher elevations in the West Hills.