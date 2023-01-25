Under one roof in Beaverton, the Washington County Family Justice Center helps navigate the criminal justice system’s response to domestic violence.
"We as a community are successful when we offer people a variety of options because the reality is we have a criminal justice system, we don't have a victim justice system," said Katrina Rodriguez, victim services coordinator with the Beaverton Police Department.
She added, "The whole process, the whole criminal justice system is still focused around the offender, and more and more over the past 10 to 20 years, we've seen a lot of evolving and a lot of movement toward making sure that victim is centered in that experience.”
The Family Justice Center welcomed 1,902 domestic violence survivors in 2021. That number of people served more than doubled to 4,537 in 2022. There is childcare on site, answers about cops and courts, and hope.
Center and court
The Washington County Family Justice Center itself is designed to be inviting — a contrast to the Washington County Courthouse in Hillsboro, with its harsh fluorescent lights and grim-faced attorneys and bailiffs.
Through the doors of the Family Justice Center, a poster reads: “You have choices here.” It explains the center’s commitment to confidentiality. On the wall, little notes of encouragement are strung below a sign that says, in English and Spanish: “Take hope with you.”
In Washington County, Oregon’s most ethnically diverse county, the language barrier complicates the court process.
Services coordinator Dayana Paz said most survivors who visit the Washington County Family Justice Center speak Spanish.
“I believe the advantage of the Family Justice Center is there are lots of people here who speak their language, so they feel represented and heard,” Paz said in Spanish. “In lots of other places around here and around this system, they don’t speak English, so it feels like they don’t understand or value their experiences.”
The center provides a variety of services and functions. Among them, it coordinates with the Washington County Circuit Court to allow domestic violence survivors to apply for a restraining order without going into the courthouse
“Coming into the courthouse is intimidating. Us that work here forget about that,” Washington County Circuit Court Judge Rebecca Guptill said. “This is an older building that wasn't designed with trauma-informed principles in mind.”
As police investigate allegations of domestic abuse, the Family Justice Center also provides an outlet and a resource for survivors who may be reluctant to speak directly with them.
“If you're not a fan of any law enforcement, then this is a relay race,” said Beaverton Police Officer Amanda Pickar, who is assigned to the Family Justice Center. “If you don't connect with me, I don't take it personal. I will help you find somebody to share your story."
The Hillsboro Police Department has advocates on its staff who are dedicated to domestic violence cases — positions paid for by a federal grant under the Violence Against Women Act. Other departments, as well as courts and nonprofits, can also provide volunteer advocates to aide navigating the system.
"You're stuck in this cycle of dysfunction and abuse. It's extremely difficult and dangerous to leave that unless you have a safety network set up, so we can't ask someone to leave that situation until we have somewhere for them to go. Part of breaking down barriers is building solutions,” Hillsboro Police Department domestic violence program coordinator Leslie Smith said.
She added, “There is nothing worse than telling your story 60 times and having somebody say, ‘Oh, let me transfer you.’ … Before it was, ‘Drive to this place, drive to that place, go to the courthouse.’ Logistically, having us all under one roof at the FJC is a huge difference.”
Evolving response
Through state and nonprofit databases, the Family Justice Center estimates 40% of women in Oregon have experienced domestic violence.
Veteran advocates say domestic violence response used to be a largely clandestine network of women helping women. The systemic government response was largely nonexistent before funding from the federal Violence Against Women Act of 1994.
“There is no doubt before in the 1970s and 1980s, domestic violence and sexual assault support services were under the table. Women housed other women. It was an underground safety net to help people get out and get away,” said Rowie Taylor, executive director of the Domestic Violence Resource Center, a partner of the Washington County Family Justice Center that operates multiple types of shelters for survivors in the county.
The first family justice center opened in San Diego in 2002. Today, there are over 100 nationwide, including in Multnomah County and Clackamas County, as well as Washington County.
Funding and facilities can vary.
In Multnomah and Clackamas counties, family justice centers are operated by the county government — in the case of the latter, specifically, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
The Washington County Family Justice Center, which differs from its neighbors as a nonprofit, leases space in Beaverton and pays rent with funding from a county law enforcement bond.
While local sheriff and police department rules and staffing can greatly differ, at the state level, policy for police and prosecutors’ response to domestic violence has slowly changed in Oregon.
In 1999, state law permitted police officers to testify about any statement a victim made within 24 hours of a domestic violence incidents, meaning victims still have to be present in court with their abuser, but an officer’s testimony can count as evidence.
State law passed in 2011 elevated strangulation from a misdemeanor to a Class C felony in some cases, while also adding the offense to a list of crimes that require a mandatory arrest by responding officers.
“Society as a whole has come up with more resources. Back in the day, those resources did not exist,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Bruce Schmid, formerly a police officer in Scappoose and Cornelius.
Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, grew up with an abusive father in Gales Creek and remembers — before mandatory arrest laws — using police visits to buy time to run away to a motel in Hillsboro.
“He would sweet-talk the cops. They would never arrest him, but we used that time to get out of the house,” said Sollman, who sits on the board of the Family Justice Center.
Prosecution
When she was still in law school, Gina Skinner processed restraining orders for the Marion County District Attorney's Office.
"That's where I originally got involved in these types of cases. As a law clerk, I got very interested in them. It was a time in the mid-’90s when police and prosecution models started shifting,” Skinner said. “These types of cases are very unique, because every minute, offenders may be trying to influence, manipulate and change the course of the victim and their children. We have to have the victim in court. That creates a significant burden. That’s why we have to have advocates communicating.”
Like police officers, district attorneys rely on a family justice center to build a relationship with survivors so they can assist the prosecution.
“I spend more time trying to get victims to come to court than I spend on my cases, but we do whatever we can,” Skinner said. “We know that most offenders will repeat their behavior.”
Skinner now leads a specialized unit within the Washington County District Attorney’s Office dedicated to domestic violence.
It’s a growing problem in Washington County, by the numbers.
According to Washington County District Attorney’s Office records, in 2019, there were four homicides reported in Washington County, and in 2020, there were five. That number spiked to 17 homicides countywide in 2021, then grew again to 19 in 2022.
Of those 36 reported homicides over the past two years, 16 — or 44% — were related to domestic violence, including intimate and non-intimate relationships.
“Guys who strangle women are the most dangerous people in our society,” said Rodriguez, the Beaverton police official who works with domestic violence victims.
Over the past three years, a steady average of about 1,662 domestic violence cases have been referred to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, with 77% resulting in charges.
The Family Justice Center also estimates, through firsthand accounts, that about half of domestic violence cases involve child abuse.
Currently, Washington County does not have a facility dedicated to child abuse victims. The closest is CARES Northwest in Northeast Portland.
In Washington County, the Family Justice Center and CARES Northwest are working together to construct what advocates call a Family Peace Center, which will house child abuse and domestic violence resources in one facility. That effort also has the support of leading law enforcement figures, including District Attorney Kevin Barton and Sheriff Pat Garrett.