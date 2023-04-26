Many Forest Grove residents have strong feelings about the possibility of a county-run homeless shelter at Elm Street and Highway 47 — and those feelings were on full display at two meetings Sunday, April 23, and Monday, April 24.
On April 23, the pews and halls were packed at St. Bede Episcopal Church in Forest Grove. Unlike most Sundays, however, attendees were not there to worship but to speak with Washington County officials about the controversial potential temporary pod village.
Jes Larson, Washington County’s assistant director of housing services, and public affairs administrator Emily Roots provided some new details about the proposal. They said if it goes forward, the county-run pod cluster would be up for approximately 18 months, after which it would be removed to make space for 50 permanent affordable housing units on the 1.9-acre property.
The sale has yet to be finalized, and county officials have cautioned that they’re still doing “due diligence” to confirm the site is suitable for affordable housing.
Dale Thaler, a veteran who lives on 12th Street near the proposed site, organized the April 23 meeting with the county. Like many neighbors, Thaler — who is a prominent member of Forest Grove Folks, a neighbor group that has come together in recent months to oppose the pod plans — was unhappy with what he sees as the county’s lack of transparency.
“Ultimately, we just want more accurate information,” Thaler said. “It’s been like a game of telephone, it seems.”
Passions rise
Both opponents and supporters of the potential pod village attended the meeting, which at times became heated as dissenters shouted at the county reps and opposing sides traded barbs.
At the core of almost every question, however, was a demand that the county choose a different location for the pod village.
“Let’s cut to the chase,” one audience member said. “How can we stop this? We want to make sure that they (pod occupants) are safe (and off the streets) but we want to be safe, too. What can we do, in your opinion, to stop this? And if you can’t help us, will you tell us who will?”
Many questions pertained to how the pod village would be managed and what the vetting process would be for occupants, with some questioning whether criminals would be allowed to live there.
Several attendees compared the proposed site to the Safe Rest Pods cluster in Hillsboro, which is also county-managed.
"I'm all for helping people get (help) ... but what kind of parameters do you guys got in place, because you go to the one in Hillsboro next to WinCo and they're still panhandling," one man said. "They still look filthy, there are still drugs, broken down cars. What's in place that's going to resolve that, to get them off the street?"
Larson said that the county's pod shelter programs are staffed 24/7 with case manager services, and that occupants have access to mental health services, must adhere to social and behavioral rules, and are required to be drug- and alcohol-free.
"What you're describing is not part of the program," she said. "That's not managed. It's the result of having nowhere else to go."
Larson added that many audience members' concerns about the Hillsboro pods, including increased crime in the area, haven't been relayed to her team, but that she would check with her colleagues.
"I'll just say that those concerns are not reaching my office at this time because I think they are not bearing out," she said.
Not everyone who spoke at the meeting was anti-pod, however.
"Homeless people have no place that's their own," one man said. "The library is the one place where they can go. If you put people in pods or in affordable housing, imagine the change, where they're not trespassing, they're not violating, they're not scaring anyone. They have a place where they can hang their coat, where they can sleep."
He added, to loud cheers and applause from supporters, that the "county has neglected this for years and now the county is doing something and we should be happy about that."
Council criticism
At the Forest Grove City Council’s April 24 meeting, Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington appeared to address the proposal as well.
Councilor Elena Uhing criticized Harrington for what she described as the council's lack of transparency. She, along with other councilors, also grilled Harrington on both the proposed Forest Grove site and the pod village in Hillsboro.
"I understand real estate negotiations," Uhing said, referencing the county's explanation as to why they waited to inform residents about the potential pod village location. "I also know you had an opportunity to come to Forest Grove before Elm Street and sit down and talk to us as a community. You had an opportunity before the rumors began to come and talk to our community."
She added that Larson and Roots "were not prepared" during the April 24 meeting.
"You've had a missed opportunity," Uhing said, "a missed opportunity to really gather those who really are going to be impacted together to help you work forward and make this a positive experience."
Councilor Karen Martinez called the Hillsboro pod village a "disaster" despite only standing for under a year.
"How is it going to be different?" Martinez said to resounding applause from the auditorium. "Because Forest Grove doesn't want to be the next failed experiment."
Harrington struggled to respond at first.
"I'm sorry that you think that the setup is a disaster," she said. "But I have not heard that from my team yet. What I have been hearing and seeing when I have visited is people who are getting the help, getting the connection they need."
Councilor Timothy Rippe said he's seen pod clusters both fail and succeed, with the determining factors for success being the location, how well they are managed, and how much community support they receive.
"Those are the three legs of the stool," he said. "If any one of them is gone, you're not really going to have success."
Rippe called the Elm Street location "suspect at best" and questioned how the pod village would be managed.
"I'm not necessarily a proponent of the 'NIMBY-ism' at all," he said. "I stand with some of the comments here about equity and not showing discrimination to anybody in our communities."
However, Rippe said residents "have the right to be concerned."
"Those fears are as real as anybody else's fears, and so I don't disregard those," he said, asking that the county take them into consideration. "I think they're extremely important."