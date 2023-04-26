Elm Street

Jes Larson (middle) speaks to Forest Grove residents at St. Bede Episcopal Church on April 23 about the controversial potential temporary pod village on Elm Street. Larson and Emily Roots (right) were invited to speak by Dale Thaler (left) in hopes of providing more transparency about the proposed project. 

 PMG Photo: Megan Stewart

Many Forest Grove residents have strong feelings about the possibility of a county-run homeless shelter at Elm Street and Highway 47 — and those feelings were on full display at two meetings Sunday, April 23, and Monday, April 24.

On April 23, the pews and halls were packed at St. Bede Episcopal Church in Forest Grove. Unlike most Sundays, however, attendees were not there to worship but to speak with Washington County officials about the controversial potential temporary pod village.

