Washington County is hosting a public online open house and survey until May 14 to help determine what Council Creek Regional Trail will look like, including key features, where these features will be located and the location of trail access points.
Courtesy Photo: Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation
The long-awaited Council Creek Regional Trail has entered its design phase, and Washington County wants your help in determining how it will look.
The online open house and survey about the trail will run until May 14. The open house delves into the trail’s background, while the survey asks about preferred trail features, location of these features and trail access points.
People who participate in the survey can register for a chance to win a $100 gift card. They may also sign up for future trail updates.
Located approximately a quarter-mile north of Highway 8 — signed locally for most of its length as Tualatin Valley Highway — the Council Creek Regional Trail will stretch for 6 miles and connect Forest Grove, Cornelius and Hillsboro.
An environmentally friendly and car-free off-street multipurpose pathway, it is one of many trails that regional planners envision will eventually link the Portland metro area to the Oregon Coast.
People of all ages and abilities will be able to use the trail for various activities, including walking, biking and hiking.
Taking into consideration previous community feedback, the Council Creek Trail’s development team will also prioritize providing greater options for physical activity; creating a welcoming environment for everyone; and celebrating the community’s economic and cultural diversity.
The planned Council Creek Regional Trail is one of several in the Pacific Northwest that’s sometimes called a “rail-to-trail” project, taking land previously used by a freight railroad and turning it into a multi-use path.
The trail’s final design and engineering is slated to be finished next year. If all goes according to plan, construction will begin in 2025 and the trail will open in 2029.
Typical trail features include seating and benches; markings to differentiate walking, rolling and biking areas; family and group gathering areas; dog waste stations; bicycle tool station; wayfinding signs; educational signs on local history, culture and the environment; restrooms; lighting; landscaping and trees; community gardens; and fencing.
In the survey, users will be asked to select the top three most important features for the trail.
