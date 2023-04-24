Council Creek Regional Trail

Washington County is hosting a public online open house and survey until May 14 to help determine what Council Creek Regional Trail will look like, including key features, where these features will be located and the location of trail access points. 

 Courtesy Photo: Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation

The long-awaited Council Creek Regional Trail has entered its design phase, and Washington County wants your help in determining how it will look.

The online open house and survey about the trail will run until May 14. The open house delves into the trail’s background, while the survey asks about preferred trail features, location of these features and trail access points.

