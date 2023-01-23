Supportive Housing Services taking root in Washington Conty

New county programs aim to better connect homeless residents, such as those off B St in Forest Grove, to services and look for housing.

 PMG PHOTO: DILLON MULLAN

The Washington County Supportive Housing Services program launched in July 2021, connecting an initial 305 formerly houseless households to homes and apartments in its first year, according to a presentation by county officials to the Forest Grove City Council.

In May 2020, voters approved new income taxes on high earners and business profits to be distributed to housing and homeless services across the Metro region in Washington, Multnomah and Clackamas counties.

