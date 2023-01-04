January 23, 1944 — December 10, 2022 — Bev landed on her in-laws' farm, near Scholls, Ore., in 1965 after she married Harlan Flint. "I've found my home," she said.
It was on the farm that she died, on Dec. 10, 2022, from cancer. Her husband, daughter Sadie, and dear sister Anita were with her. She was 78.
Born in Grass Valley, CA, to Robert Davidson (d. 1992) and Mildred Pollard Davidson (d. 1980), the family settled in Morrow County, Ore., after WWII. At Heppner High School (HHS ’62), Bev excelled in speech and drama, as a dance club member and choreographer. “It’s all about the music” was her life-long mantra.
Bev graduated from Portland State University with a speech degree in 1967. She taught PE and coached gymnastics in Beaverton for 13 years. Bev was an early member of Sunset Athletic Club, where she played ladies tennis for many years (4.0 flights).
Bev developed as a commercial florist—the profession she claimed when asked— and as a master cake decorator. In retirement, she produced sunflowers to sell at the end of the farm’s lane, and wreaths by the hundreds to adorn every Christmas.
On Mid Valley Farm, Bev spoiled many pets and had abundant room for horses, which she saddled up over 30 years. She and her beloved horse, Adida, spent 23 years with the women’s drill team in competitions and parades. Bev once choreographed a technically-difficult, award-winning, drill for the Team of Four during which the horses performed without bridles.
Bev and Harlan were active members of the Toe Draggers Square Dance Club where Bev was the club cuer from 1989-2020. She developed her own cueing shorthand and choreographed, led and taught round dances: waltzes, foxtrot, rumba, cha cha, and more. Dancers agree: Bev’s cueing had a flare and earned a following. She also "made the Singer sing,” sewing costumes and flags for the riding club and square dances.
Bev's creativity was a thing of beauty, and a joy. She was a life-long teacher and mentor, showing family and friends how to live with courage, kindness, spunk, ingenuity, and a willingness to try new things at any age. She read books of every genre and collected rosaries from around the world.
Beverly’s survivors are husband Harlan Flint, their daughter, Sadie, her husband Peter Pittock Lynn, and their son, Oscar. Other survivors are siblings Dora Sue Viall, McMinnville, OR; Robert Davidson, Jr. (HHS ’61) and wife Patricia, Milwaukie, OR; Gregory Davidson (HHS ’74), and partner Robert Woods, San Francisco, CA; and Anita Davidson (HHS ’75) and partner, Sue Hawkins, Portland, OR. Two generations of nieces and nephews fill a list. The siblings’ brother, Herbert, predeceased them in 1997.
The family will host a celebration of Bev's generosity of spirit early in 2023. In Bev's honor, a donation to The Compton (CA) Jr. Equestrians would be in line with her interests. And, of course, give a gift of flowers to someone today, and buy a big ol’ bunch for yourself, too.