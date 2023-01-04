FlintObit_photo1_1.12.jpg
Courtesy photo

January 23, 1944 — December 10, 2022 — Bev landed on her in-laws' farm, near Scholls, Ore., in 1965 after she married Harlan Flint. "I've found my home," she said.

It was on the farm that she died, on Dec. 10, 2022, from cancer. Her husband, daughter Sadie, and dear sister Anita were with her. She was 78.

