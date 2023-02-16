February 16, 1928 – February 3, 2023 - Bill Brown Ferguson, M.D. was born February 16, 1928, in Laurel, Mississippi, the son of the late Guy M. Ferguson and Emma L. (McCurry) Ferguson.
Bill attended various schools as the family moved around the USA finally settling in Gilchrist, Oregon, graduating from Gilchrist High School, Class of 1946. Upon graduating, Bill attended Oregon State University. He graduated in 1950 with a degree in Education. He married Gloria M. Houck in her hometown of Seattle, WA on August 19, 1950.
Bill was a Veteran of the Korean conflict, having joined the United States Army on June 4, 1951, in Chiloquin, Oregon. Bill served on active duty until February 15, 1953, and reserve duty until honorably discharged on November 5, 1959, at the rank of First Lieutenant. His sons Guy M. and James A. were born during his military service.
After two years of teaching high school science in Vernonia, Oregon, Bill was admitted to University of Oregon Medical School, graduating in 1961. His son Patrick L. was born in March 1961.
In 1964, the family moved to the Hillsboro community, when Bill formed his medical practice with Fred Nachtigal. He practiced medicine for thirty years, until he retired at the age of sixty-five years old.+
Bill was a member of the Hillsboro United Methodist Church, the Active 20-30 Club in Hillsboro, the Hillsboro Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. # 1862 and the American Medical Association. He had served one term with the Oregon State Legislature.
After his retirement, Bill and Gloria traveled around the United States, seeing the sights and reconnecting with old friends. For many years, they wintered at their home in Arizona City and spent summers in Hillsboro and the Oregon coast at their cottage at Arch Cape.
Among his special interests, he enjoyed hunting, golf and fishing.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria, on March 11, 2019, after celebrating over sixty-eight years of marriage together. He was also preceded in death his parents, Guy M. and Emma Ferguson; by his sister, Lorena Sue Dornfeld, and two of his sons, James Alan Ferguson and Patrick Lamar Ferguson.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Guy and Rebecca Ferguson, of Hillsboro, Oregon; his two granddaughters, Emma and Sophie Ferguson and his eight nieces and nephews.
The family suggests that remembrances may be contributions to Habitat for Humanity or local Library in his memory.