September 5, 1950 - January 7, 2023 — Collin Cedergreen lost his battle with cancer on Saturday evening January 7th, 2023 at Hospice Care Center in Bend, Oregon.
Cancer ravaged Collin’s body quickly near the end, but he passed away peacefully in his sleep, free of pain and surrounded by loved ones.
Collin was born on September 5th, 1950 to Virgil and Norma Cedergreen. Collin had 3 siblings, Jo Erickson, Becky Betancourt and Von Cedergreen. He is survived by his mother, Norma Cedergreen; Becky Betancourt; Von Cedergreen; his son, Brannon and wife Kristel; son, Jonathan Cedergreen; his daughter, Natalie Cedergreen-Plaza and husband Chris Plaza; stepson, Taylor Groupe; numerous very special grandsons, granddaughters, nieces, and nephews and his ex-wife Diane Saxe. He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil; his, wife Jojuan Cedergreen; his eldest sister, Jo Erickson; his brother-in-law Homer Betancourt, and most recently, his brother-in-law, Dennis Erickson.
Collin’s extended family includes many cousins, friends of faith, colleagues, and acquaintances, whom he loved to talk with, rehashing the past, present, and future. Much of his time was spent chatting about life, spinning many tales and telling jokes along the way, and most importantly reflecting on his work and career as an electrician. He was very proud of his profession and took great pride in the craftsmanship and details of his trade. He had a love of classic cars, and trucks and shared many memories at the drag races and car shows with his sons. He enjoyed talking about his military life in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He deeply loved his family and was loved dearly in return. Collin is in Heaven now, free from suffering and living his best life surrounded by many that love him. He is finally at peace.
A Celebration of life ceremony was held at Burns Mortuary on Saturday, January 14th. Burial Ceremony followed at Olney Cemetery where he was laid to rest next to his late wife, Jojuan. Collin has prearranged lunch at Roosters Country Kitchen directly following graveside. Cards and flowers can be sent to 17032 Norwalk Road, Bend, OR 97707.