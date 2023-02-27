Deanna M. Salisbury

January 1, 1944 – December 17, 2022 - Deanna Marie Salisbury, 78, of Forest Grove, died December 17, 2022.
Deanna Marie Salisbury was born January 1, 1944 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Louis Salvestrin and Evelyn Delia (Thurston) Salvestrin. She was raised and received her education in the Klamath Falls community graduating with Klamath Falls High School Class of 1962. Deanna attended Oregon Technical Institute and graduated with an associate degree in accounting.
Deanna was united in marriage to Wayne Salisbury on August 15, 1964 in Klamath Falls. They celebrated their 58th anniversary this past August. Following their marriage, they moved to the Forest Grove and have lived here since.
Deanna worked as a bookkeeper for the Culligan Water Company for thirty-five years, retiring at the age of 75.
Deanna was a member of the Washington County Association of Riding Clubs, Oregon Women’s Drill Team Association, Forest Grove Ranch Riders, Washington Ladies Riding Clubs Association and Rhinestone Cowgirls Equestrian Drill Team. She enjoyed playing Bridge and riding her horse on the beach.
Deanna was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Evelyn Salvestrin and by her step-father, Charles Poteet. Survivors include her husband, Wayne Salisbury of the family home in Forest Grove; her children and their spouses, Mark and Jill Salisbury and Jason Salisbury; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Sylvia and Tom Macy and Kelly and King Wick, her brothers and sisters-in-law, Perry and Carolyn Salvestrin and Robert and Anna Poteet; her grandchildren and their spouses, Aaron and Lorely Salisbury, Zachary Salisbury, Corin Salisbury, Kira Salisbury and several nieces and nephews.
The family suggests that remembrances may be contributions to Parkinson’s research at contact@parkinson.org in her memory.