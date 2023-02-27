Deanna M. Salisbury

January 1, 1944 – December 17, 2022 - Deanna Marie Salisbury, 78, of Forest Grove, died December 17, 2022.

Deanna Marie Salisbury was born January 1, 1944 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Louis Salvestrin and Evelyn Delia (Thurston) Salvestrin. She was raised and received her education in the Klamath Falls community graduating with Klamath Falls High School Class of 1962. Deanna attended Oregon Technical Institute and graduated with an associate degree in accounting.

