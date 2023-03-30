Dr. John F. McLoughlin

March 8. 1946 – March 24, 2023 - Dr. John F. McLoughlin, age 77, of Gearhart, OR, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at Providence Seaside Hospital of natural causes.

Dr. McLoughlin was born March 8, 1946, in Astoria, OR, the first born of John and Charlene McLoughlin. He spent his youth growing up in Astoria enjoying life on Lexington & 3rd, mere blocks away from his future wife and school classmate, Diana Holt. John was a trumpet player for the Astoria High School band. Music was his religion, bringing him to memories, to joy, to love, and to sadness.

Recommended for you