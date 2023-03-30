March 8. 1946 – March 24, 2023 - Dr. John F. McLoughlin, age 77, of Gearhart, OR, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at Providence Seaside Hospital of natural causes.
Dr. McLoughlin was born March 8, 1946, in Astoria, OR, the first born of John and Charlene McLoughlin. He spent his youth growing up in Astoria enjoying life on Lexington & 3rd, mere blocks away from his future wife and school classmate, Diana Holt. John was a trumpet player for the Astoria High School band. Music was his religion, bringing him to memories, to joy, to love, and to sadness.
After graduating with a chemistry degree from Oregon State University, John and Diana were married and taught school in Oak Harbor, Washington for one year. John then decided to become a dentist and attended OHSU, graduating first in his class, summa cum laude, with his doctorate in Dentistry. He was awarded an internship in the Army and was stationed at Walter Reed and West Point. Following his time in the Army, John and Diana settled in Hillsboro, OR, with their two daughters, Bethany and Tracey, where he practiced dentistry for almost 30 years while Diana taught school at Lenox Elementary.
John was associated with the Astoria Golf and Country Club for over 50 years, first caddying, then learning golf with the 4-holers in the junior golf program, and finally becoming a dedicated member of the club, including serving as a Board Director.
After retirement, John and Diana returned to life on the Oregon Coast and built their home in Gearhart. He enjoyed being close to his entire family, including his 5 grandchildren, while living in Gearhart.
John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diana; his daughters Bethany McLoughlin and Tracey Wright; son in law Ron Wright; sister Maureen Springer and her husband Mike; and grandchildren Calvin Pollard, Audrey Kunde, Cameron Wright, Tyler Wright, and Elie Wright.
A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Astoria Golf and Country Club.