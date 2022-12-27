Eugene A. Hamby, a long-time resident of Hillsboro, passed away at home on December 10, 2022, at age 94. Gene was born on July 24, 1928, in Memphis Tennessee. Gene graduated from Hillsboro High and the University of Oregon. After University, Gene enlisted in the Air Force and pursued his passion of ﬂying.
Gene served in the Air force and the Oregon Air National Guard for over 30 years. During that time Gene ﬂew over 6,500 ﬂight hours in 17 diﬀerent military aircraft. Gene achieved the rank of Colonel, with stints as squadron commander and group commander. Gene was commander of the 142nd Fighter Interceptor Group based in Portland from 1972-1976. Gene retired from the National Guard in 1982.
Upon his retirement he was awarded the Oregon Distinguished Service award by the Governor.
Gene also owned and operated Hamby Chevrolet of Hillsboro with his father from 1946 to 1980. After retiring, golf became his passion till the end.
Gene was married to Jeannette Hamby for 54 years. Gene and Jeannette had full lives, ﬁlled with wonderful life experiences, while contributing to their community through public service.
Gene is survived by daughters, Taryn Holmes and Tenya Carraher and four grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on January 7, 2023, at The Reserve Vineyard & Golf Club, at 2:30pm.