Evangeline "Vangie" Liwanag Rooker

March 6, 1962 – December 27, 2022 - Evangeline "Vangie" Liwanag Rooker, 60, born an orphan on or about March 6th, 1962 in Davao City, Philippines peacefully passed from this life into the presence of the Lord on December 27th, 2022.

Her name – Evangeline Liwanag – which means to evangelize light was given to her by Dr. Evelyn Thompson. Dr. Thompson, a prominent missionary in her time, made an arrangement with a local Ilocano (Bringas) family to raise Vangie. In 1980, amidst a storm of questions and ready to end it all, Vangie gave her life to Christ and never looked back. Upon finishing Bible school, she boldly shared the light of Jesus wherever she set foot and lived her namesake as a missionary through Youth With a Mission (YWAM) in the Philippines (PI), Australia, and USA.

Tags

Recommended for you