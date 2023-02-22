March 6, 1962 – December 27, 2022 - Evangeline "Vangie" Liwanag Rooker, 60, born an orphan on or about March 6th, 1962 in Davao City, Philippines peacefully passed from this life into the presence of the Lord on December 27th, 2022.
Her name – Evangeline Liwanag – which means to evangelize light was given to her by Dr. Evelyn Thompson. Dr. Thompson, a prominent missionary in her time, made an arrangement with a local Ilocano (Bringas) family to raise Vangie. In 1980, amidst a storm of questions and ready to end it all, Vangie gave her life to Christ and never looked back. Upon finishing Bible school, she boldly shared the light of Jesus wherever she set foot and lived her namesake as a missionary through Youth With a Mission (YWAM) in the Philippines (PI), Australia, and USA.
Vangie met Gregory Rooker while serving with YWAM in Olongapo, PI, in August 1987. They began a long-distance pen pal relationship while Greg finished out his Navy service and married August 1989 in Coupeville, Washington. The first four years of marriage they began their family in Oak Harbor, WA. With a new job opportunity, Greg and Vangie relocated a growing family south to Forest Grove, Oregon, where she worked in the home raising five kids.
A devoted wife of over 33 years, mother, counselor, and friend who above all, had her heart and mind eternally fixed on Jesus. Standing at four foot and nine inches, she was small yet mighty in voice and conviction. She was very nearly fearless, consistently quick to speak a timely truthful word, and could apologize with childlike sincerity.
Vangie is survived by her husband, Greg and her children, Daniel Rooker (m. to Sara Q. Abramovitz), Jonathan Rooker, Sharon Roberts (m. to Blake Roberts, parents of Zoe Roberts), Gabriel Rooker, and Prudence Rooker.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either First Image or Gleanings for the Hungry, a ministry of Youth With A Mission, two organizations Vangie supported with Greg. As she would often say…pick a choice.
The family would like to extend an open invite to all those who may have encountered Vangie for a celebration of life at The Eischen Family Farms (39200 SW Eischen Dr, Cornelius, OR 97113) at 11 a.m.on Saturday, March 4, 2023.