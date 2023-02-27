Frances M. "Fran" Richards

January 27, 1935 – January 30, 2023 - Frances M. "Fran" Richards, 88, a longtime resident of the Forest Grove community, died Monday afternoon, January 30, 2023, at Adventist Health Medical Center in Portland.

A Prayer Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home, 2308 Pacific Avenue in Forest Grove, with Fr. Michael Vuky, of Visitation Catholic Church in Verboort, officiating. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will precede the Prayer Service at 10:30 a.m.

