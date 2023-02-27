January 27, 1935 – January 30, 2023 - Frances M. "Fran" Richards, 88, a longtime resident of the Forest Grove community, died Monday afternoon, January 30, 2023, at Adventist Health Medical Center in Portland.
A Prayer Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home, 2308 Pacific Avenue in Forest Grove, with Fr. Michael Vuky, of Visitation Catholic Church in Verboort, officiating. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will precede the Prayer Service at 10:30 a.m.
Frances Marie Richards was born January 27, 1935, in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Francis Sutrynowicz and Helen (Kaniewski) Sutrynowicz. She was raised and received her education in Coral Gables, Florida, graduating with the Class of 1953.
Fran met her future husband, Robert Earl (Bob) Richards during their freshman year at Coral Gables High School. In 1952, Fran and Bob attended the University of Florida, Fran majoring in art design.
They were united in marriage on July 3, 1954, in the Church of the Little Flower in Coral Gables, Florida. Following their marriage they resided in the communities Baltimore, Maryland; Fort Devens, Massachusetts and La Canada, California, until 1991, when they moved to Oregon, settling in the Forest Grove community, where she has resided since.
Fran was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, on February 6, 2015, after celebrating over sixty years of marriage together.
Fran’s love of art emerged in her early childhood, and she continually pursued art but only sporadically while raising her 5 children.
Fran wrote and illustrated stories for an audio/visual math program (before personal computer and the internet); she was a successful real estate agent in California making the “Million Dollar Club” every year (back when that meant something). At 50, and after raising 5 children, she finally found time to begin to study art seriously.
Originally, she attended Glendale Community College, but quickly was accepted into the prestigious Pasadena Art Center College of Design where she maintained a 4.0. In 1991, Fran and Bob moved from La Canada, California to Forest Grove. This move did not deter Fran. She immediately found and immersed herself in the local art community. She joined the Main Street Art Society and was asked to join Painters Showcase, a group of 30 women artists all from Washington & Oregon. Fran was a regular artist for over 26 years at Valley Art as both an artist and teacher. She also maintained a studio at one of the 13 studios at the Sequoia Gallery & Studios in Hillsboro.
Fran was an accomplished and award-winning artist who often merged her love of painting with her love of travel, she traveled and painted in Italy, France, Africa, Japan and South Korea as well as California and Oregon. She painted in oils, watercolors, and pastels and her favorite subjects were landscapes, groups of people, boats, abstracts and scenes from her world travels.
Fran has shown and had her work featured in group and solo exhibits throughout the greater Portland area including “Women of Vision” Macri Gallery; Art Adventure Gallery – One Man Show; Beaverton Art Gallery; Valley Art; Valley Art One Man Show, “Journey into East Africa” and “Far Away Places”; Art Space; Southminster Presbyterian Church; State Capitol Salem Oregon; Montecito Fine Arts Gallery in California.
Fran loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved cooking and gardening and approached these hobbies with the same artistic flair she gave her painting. Her positive attitude and wonderful sense of humor filled our lives and served as a model on how to approach life and its many challenges. Fran’s legacy to her family, her art and her community will live on through her art, which is quite literally all over Forest Grove and in the hearts of the family, friends and the local community she loved.
Fran was a member and supporter of Visitation Parish in Forest Grove.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Helen Sutrynowicz. Survivors include her five children, Robert E. Richards, Jr. and his wife, Cyndi of Simi Valley, California; Jennifer Estey and her husband, Mike, of Spokane, Washington; Dr. Cynthia Richards Baylor and her husband, Ken, of Columbus, Ohio; Pamela Hiatt, of Bellevue, Washington and Carolyn Magnuson and her husband, John, of Magnolia, Texas. Also surviving are her twelve grandchildren, and her four great-grandchildren.
The family suggests that remembrances may be contributions to the Visitation Catholic School Capital Campaign for a new gym, at 4189 Visitation Road, Forest Grove, Oregon, 97116, or to Valley Art Gallery, 2022 Main Street in Forest Grove, in her memory.