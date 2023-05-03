May 14, 1942 to April 9, 2023 - Frank Palmer Boreson age 80, of Forest Grove Oregon passed away on April 9, 2023 at Robison Healthcare Center after a long battle with Dementia.
Frank was born in Los Angeles, California and adopted at birth by Palmer and Elizabeth Boreson. Frank graduated in 1960 from Oregon City High School. Following Graduation he married Zelma White and enlisted in the Air Force stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane Wash. After his service, he continued to serve the community as a reserve Police officer on the Oregon City and Hillsboro Police department.
Frank was a lover of animals and worked for The Oregon Humane Society in the 1960’s and later for The Washington County Animal Control where he retired after over 22 years.
If you knew Frank, you have heard some fishing stories; his favorite pastime. He was able to go to Florida in 2008 Bass fishing Lake Kissimmee where he caught a few, but the BIG ONE GOT AWAY. LOL.
He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Forest Grove where he served as Exalted Ruler three times.
He is survived by his wife Zelma Boreson of 62 years and three children, Eric Boreson, Erin Boreson, and Ivonna Hagen. He had five granddaughters Cleone Langley, Tiffany Boreson, Haley Hagen, Kim Stone, Alyssa Poage and three great-grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life at The Forest Grove Elks Lodge at 1 pm on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the ASPCA in Frank's name.