May 14, 1942 to April 9, 2023 - Frank Palmer Boreson age 80, of Forest Grove Oregon passed away on April 9, 2023 at Robison Healthcare Center after a long battle with Dementia.

Frank was born in Los Angeles, California and adopted at birth by Palmer and Elizabeth Boreson. Frank graduated in 1960 from Oregon City High School. Following Graduation he married Zelma White and enlisted in the Air Force stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane Wash. After his service, he continued to serve the community as a reserve Police officer on the Oregon City and Hillsboro Police department.

Tags

Recommended for you