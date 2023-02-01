September 11, 1929 – November 22, 2022 - George David Turnbull, 93, ‘Dave’ to family and friends, passed away on November 22, 2023, comforted in his own home of 53 years by his family.
Dave is missed immensely by his wife of 70 years, sons, daughter, family and friends. A graveside service was held for family and close friends on November 25th at the Old Scotch Church in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Dave was born September 11, 1929, in Portland, Oregon to Gladys Opal Reynolds Turnbull and James H. Turnbull and raised in Salem, Oregon. He attended Salem Elementary School, Parrish Jr. High and then Salem High School, graduating in 1947. Dave attended Oregon State College (OSU) from 1948-1953.
In 1959 Dave earned his Master degree in Education from the University of Oregon. After graduation Dave married Marilyn Marie Smith in December. After which both went to Vernonia, Oregon to teach for two years. Dave taught Industrial Arts.
Dave was in the Army reserves from 1947 - 1964.
In 1955 they moved to Hillsboro where Dave began teaching at Hillsboro High school until 1987. He taught Mechanical Architectural Drafting and Woodworking.
To many he is also known as the owner of “Christmas Trees West” in Forest Grove, Oregon. Dave was very active in the Order of DeMolay then became a member of the Masonic Order. He was a Jaycee of the month in December 1963. He was an active member of Hillsboro United Methodist Church.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn ‘Smith’ Turnbull; sons, Doug, Mark, Brian, Paul; daughter, Karen Dials; 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. February 4 at the First United Methodist Church in Hillsboro, Oregon.