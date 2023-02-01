George David Turnbull

September 11, 1929 – November 22, 2022 - George David Turnbull, 93, ‘Dave’ to family and friends, passed away on November 22, 2023, comforted in his own home of 53 years by his family.

Dave is missed immensely by his wife of 70 years, sons, daughter, family and friends. A graveside service was held for family and close friends on November 25th at the Old Scotch Church in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Tags

Recommended for you