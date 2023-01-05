James "Jim" Rexford Clymore

January 21, 1958 – December 13, 2022 - James "Jim" Rexford Clymore of Madras, a beloved father and cattleman, passed away on December 13, 2022, from complications of a cerebral hemorrhage stroke at age 64.

Jim was born January 21, 1958, to Guy Rexford and Beverly Gwendolyn (Green) Clymore in Portland, OR. He grew up on the family farm in Cedar Mill with his parents and four sisters along with his paternal grandmother. He learned the caring and feeding of livestock from his dad, which he continued throughout his life.

