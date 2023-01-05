January 21, 1958 – December 13, 2022 - James "Jim" Rexford Clymore of Madras, a beloved father and cattleman, passed away on December 13, 2022, from complications of a cerebral hemorrhage stroke at age 64.
Jim was born January 21, 1958, to Guy Rexford and Beverly Gwendolyn (Green) Clymore in Portland, OR. He grew up on the family farm in Cedar Mill with his parents and four sisters along with his paternal grandmother. He learned the caring and feeding of livestock from his dad, which he continued throughout his life.
Jim attended Cedar Mill, Cedar Park, and Sunset High School, where he played varsity baseball. He attended Oregon State University and later graduated from Portland State University.
Over time, Jim raised just about every farm animal there was. He was always happy to share his knowledge gained from a lifetime of experience with livestock. His first, and lifelong love was the cattle business. At one time or another, Jim raised every breed of cattle there is. He attended shows as a breeder, fitter, clipper, herdsman and judge across Oregon as well as the entire country. He bred cattle as an AI technician. Later, entered advanced AI school and became a skilled embryo transfer clinician. Above all, his favorite times were going to shows and sales with his daughter Sarah.
Another love of Jim’s was entertaining. You could always count on Jim to steal the show whatever the activity was. He could bring the house down with a crazy performance in whatever he was involved. His friends can tell you stories about Jim in lip sync, hot leg, poetry readings, costume contests, the dating game, or ladies’ day activities.
Jim also loved to ski. Sarah and Jim would go skiing to many different resorts around the west including Mt. Hood and Vail.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Rex and Gwen Clymore.
Jim is survived by his daughter Sarah Elizabeth Clymore of Denver, CO, Sarah’s mom, Kendra Ratcliff, and sisters Deborah Roberts, Denise (Don) Tucker, Diane (Rob) Stone, and Colleen Koch, along with many nieces and nephews.
Service information: a private graveside funeral was held on December 28th at the Phillips Cemetery in Helvetia. The Memorial / Celebration of Jim's life will follow, likely in January. The location(s), date and time will be posted on FB or you may email KendraRatcliff@gmail.com.