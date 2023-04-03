November 30, 1925 – March 21, 2023 - Jeanne Ludwig Cochrane, 97, of the Banks and Forest Grove community passed away March 21, 2023 at Tuality Community Hospital.
A memorial service is planned for this coming summer at the Banks Community United Methodist Church in Banks, OR. The date will be set later.
Jeanne was born November 30, 1925, in Minneapolis, MN, and grew up in St. Louis Park, MN. She was one of four children born to Edward and Mary (Gable) Ludwig. Jeanne attended the University of Minnesota Nursing School, obtaining her Bachelor’s degree in Public Health Nursing in 1948. While still in college, she met her future husband, Carl Cochrane, and they were married on June 18, 1949, in Minneapolis. Following their wedding, they made their home in Seattle, WA, where Jeanne settled into her life as a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. In 1956, they moved to Melbourne, FL for a short period, returning to the Seattle area the following year. They made their home in the Seattle suburb of Mercer Island for several more years, where they raised their five children. Jeanne returned to work as a nurse for a period during that time, when her family especially needed it. In 1972, the family moved to Aloha, OR. In 1975, Carl, Jeanne, and family moved to the community of Banks, OR and settled into their home on one acre overlooking the foothills of the coast range, staying there until 2014, when Jeanne moved to Forest Grove.
Throughout her long life, Jeanne’s husband, children, and – especially – her grandchildren were the most important thing to her, as was her love for Jesus, and for others. In addition to being the most loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Jeanne was an active member of the Banks Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School for 35 years and was president of the Women’s Society of Christian Service. Her activities centered around helping and giving to others; she frequently babysat the neighborhood children, and visited the sick and the elderly, treating everyone--without exception--with her perpetual sweetness and kindness. She excelled at artistic endeavors, especially crafts, using her talents to teach and enrich others’ lives. She never failed to give of herself, whole-heartedly, whenever needed--always greeting everyone with her warmth and her smiles. She volunteered as a nurse in local schools, clinics, and other settings – anything to help people, which was her life passion. Jeanne was an avid fan of the Portland Trail Blazers, as well as the U. of Minnesota Golden Gophers, and she heartily enjoyed singing their fight song right up to her last days.
Jeanne is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Cochrane; daughter, Loni Vendettuoli; brother, Charles Ludwig and sister, Margaret Varnuska. She is survived by her 101-year-old sister, Betty Fuller, of Minneapolis, MN; daughters, Jill Kilby and Gwen Steinbach, both of Forest Grove, OR; her sons, Brad Cochrane of Forest Grove, OR, and Todd (with spouse, Chun-Yen) Cochrane of Manhattan, KS and her six grandchildren, Blaine Vendettuoli, Heather Nielson, John Steinbach, Rosie Ramirez, and Anne and Albert Cochrane.