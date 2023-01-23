December 7, 1945 – January 17, 2023 - Kenneth Edward Phelan, 77, a resident of Hillsboro, passed away on January 17, 2023.
Ken was born on December 7, 1945, in Coeur de Alene, Idaho, the second of six children born to Kenneth C and Annabelle Lee (Ashmore) Phelan. He graduated from Kenmare High School in Kenmare, North Dakota. Ken attended Minot State University on a full baseball scholarship and earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Education.
Ken enlisted in the US Navy in 1967. He was a helicopter pilot in Vietnam.
While stationed in Portland, Ken met his future wife, Diane Wolf, and they married in 1972. They planted their roots in Hillsboro where he began his thirty-year career at Intel.
Ken was a dedicated community supporter. Over the years he served as a member of the Lions Club, Hillsboro Parks and Rec Commission, President of the Hillsboro Elementary School Board, and he was heavily involved in youth sports. Ken enjoyed his daily 4 p.m. gin and tonic and cigar.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents.
Ken is survived by his loving wife; three children and their spouses, Valerie Phelan of Hillsboro, Stacy and Justin Simon of San Mateo, CA, Kyle and Katie Phelan of Camas, WA; five siblings and six grandchildren, Carter, Kennedy, Bennett, Sloane, Brady, and Brooke.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Ken from 1-4 p.m. on March 11 at Hidden Creek Community Center.