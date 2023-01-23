Kenneth Edward Phelan

December 7, 1945 – January 17, 2023 - Kenneth Edward Phelan, 77, a resident of Hillsboro, passed away on January 17, 2023.

Ken was born on December 7, 1945, in Coeur de Alene, Idaho, the second of six children born to Kenneth C and Annabelle Lee (Ashmore) Phelan. He graduated from Kenmare High School in Kenmare, North Dakota. Ken attended Minot State University on a full baseball scholarship and earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Education.

Recommended for you