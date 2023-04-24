Luningning Cruz Mejia

March 25, 1931 to April 4, 2023 - Luningning Cruz Mejia, 92, a resident of the Forest Grove community, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, April 4, 2023, at her home.

Luningning Cruz Mejia was born March 25, 1931, in Orion, Bataan, Philippines. “Luning” completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education (BSEE) from Far Eastern University (FEU) in Manila, Philippines in 1950. She also received her Teaching Certification from FEU in the same year 1950… at age 19. Placing 5th on the National Board of Teachers Exam privileged Luning the choice of where to teach, and so she began her teaching career at Orion Elementary School just as she turned 20. She taught for 15 years before the family immigrated to Canada in 1965.

