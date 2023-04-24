March 25, 1931 to April 4, 2023 - Luningning Cruz Mejia, 92, a resident of the Forest Grove community, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, April 4, 2023, at her home.
Luningning Cruz Mejia was born March 25, 1931, in Orion, Bataan, Philippines. “Luning” completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education (BSEE) from Far Eastern University (FEU) in Manila, Philippines in 1950. She also received her Teaching Certification from FEU in the same year 1950… at age 19. Placing 5th on the National Board of Teachers Exam privileged Luning the choice of where to teach, and so she began her teaching career at Orion Elementary School just as she turned 20. She taught for 15 years before the family immigrated to Canada in 1965.
Luning was the purest embodiment of selfless love and dedication to her family, as wife and mother. She was completely and totally devoted to her husband and children. She helped Dad get through medical school and guided all her children to successful careers, with Dad of course.
And when Dad was stricken by 2 debilitating strokes that forced him to retire early from his medical director psychiatry practice, Mom took care of him… by herself.
Boredom was not in Luning’s vocabulary. She occupied every waking moment of each day with family, friends, gardening and maintaining the household just to name a few. She did have two other passions that gave her immense pleasure– Flowers… and Fishing! So fresh flowers from the garden and fresh wild-caught-then-cooked fish on the table were a frequent combination both at home and the lakeside cabin.
Luning credited her athleticism in younger days for her later good health and longevity. She loved to sing and was quite the folk dancer.
She was also a runner in track and field events including the 100-meter and 200-meter hurdles. In order to play sports with her children, Luning took up tennis and even bowling.
And all the while she made it all look incredibly easy! So, when Luning smiled… the world smiled with her! She and her husband shared the same simple winning smile after all.
Luning was united in marriage to Dr. Manuel Salaverria Mejia on January 2, 1954, in their hometown of Orion. Following their marriage, Dr. Mejia’s medical practices took the family to several communities including Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada; St. Louis, Missouri; Cambridge, Maryland; Indianapolis, Indiana; Roseville, Minnesota and to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he retired in 1992. They later lived in Phoenix, Arizona until 2003, when they moved to Oregon, settling in the Hillsboro community. In 2018, they moved to the Forest Grove community, to reside with their eldest son, Manuel and his wife, JD.
Luning was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel, on February 17, 2022. They celebrated over 68 years of marriage together… and yes, they were very much the high school sweethearts even as they were academic competitors! Luning and Manuel was a love story that spanned their entire lives as they had known each other since they were kids.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Ernesto Tiongson Cruz and Filomena Madlansakay Cruz, and her two brothers, Ernesto M Cruz and Rodolfo M Cruz.
Survivors include her three sons and daughters-in-law, Manuel and JD Mejia, of Forest Grove, Oregon; Lito and Ninfa Mejia, of Prior Lake, Minnesota and John and Michele Mejia, of Hillsboro, Oregon; her daughter and son-in-law, Irene and Scott Grossklaus, of Woodbury, Minesota; her two sisters, Bella C Samonte, of Orion, Bataan, Philippines and Liwayway C Daswani, of Hesperia, California and her brother and sister-in-law, Abelardo and Magdalena Cruz, of Orion, Bataan, Philippines.
Also surviving are her six grandchildren, Megan Lange and husband Hunter; Matthew Mejia and Olivia Lauren with new great grandson Milo(!); and Nick Mejia; Gavin Stephenson and Aiden and Jamison Grossklaus.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 12 Noon at St. Alexander Catholic Church, 170 N. 10th Avenue in Cornelius, with Fr. David Schiferl, celebrant. Private Cremation Rites will follow at Hoyt Crematory in Forest Grove.
The family suggests that remembrances may be contributions to the American Red Cross, 3131 N. Vancouver Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97227 or to The Salvation Army, 351 Oak Street, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123, in her memory.