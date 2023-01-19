January 9, 1925 - December 9, 2022 - Marjorie Street passed away on December 9, 2022 at the age of 97. Marjorie was born to Sadie and Dale Underwood on January 9, 1925 at the Hillsboro, Oregon hospital. She lived with her parents and her sister, Dorothy, who was a year and a half younger in Forest Grove, Oregon. In 1935, the family moved to Yamhill, Oregon where they had a grocery store. The family moved back to Forest Grove in 1939 where they again had a grocery store, and the whole family worked in both.

Marjorie attended high school there, and subsequently graduated from Pacific University with a BA in psychology. There she met Don Campbell, and married him in 1944 during World War II. Two years later she moved with her husband and daughter to a wheat ranch in Lexington, Oregon, and learned all about farm life, including flash floods, wood stoves, and canning everything. Shortly the family moved to Portland, Oregon, and Marjorie started teaching as an elementary school teacher in the Parkrose School District. She was divorced in 1961, and in 1964, married Peter Street. In 1974, Marjorie received her Master of Teaching degree at Portland State University. Previously she obtained her teacher's license there while raising 3 children and teaching.

Recommended for you