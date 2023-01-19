January 9, 1925 - December 9, 2022 - Marjorie Street passed away on December 9, 2022 at the age of 97. Marjorie was born to Sadie and Dale Underwood on January 9, 1925 at the Hillsboro, Oregon hospital. She lived with her parents and her sister, Dorothy, who was a year and a half younger in Forest Grove, Oregon. In 1935, the family moved to Yamhill, Oregon where they had a grocery store. The family moved back to Forest Grove in 1939 where they again had a grocery store, and the whole family worked in both.
Marjorie attended high school there, and subsequently graduated from Pacific University with a BA in psychology. There she met Don Campbell, and married him in 1944 during World War II. Two years later she moved with her husband and daughter to a wheat ranch in Lexington, Oregon, and learned all about farm life, including flash floods, wood stoves, and canning everything. Shortly the family moved to Portland, Oregon, and Marjorie started teaching as an elementary school teacher in the Parkrose School District. She was divorced in 1961, and in 1964, married Peter Street. In 1974, Marjorie received her Master of Teaching degree at Portland State University. Previously she obtained her teacher's license there while raising 3 children and teaching.
She taught in Parkrose for 22 years until she retired in 1983. Following retirement, Marjorie volunteered as a teacher for adults for 7 years. In 1992, her beloved husband, Peter, passed away. She subsequently moved to independent living at Holladay Park Plaza, and recruited numerous other Parkrose teachers to move there, which delighted her. She was on the plaza board, engaged in many other activities, and volunteered in the Smart Program at two elementary schools in Portland, as well as for the Northeast Emergency Food Program. Marjorie served as a HPP floor representative until her passing. She also traveled extensively through Elderhostel within the US and overseas, and visited family. She moved from independent living to assisted living, then to skilled nursing at the plaza, retaining her many friendships there.
Marjorie's family, surviving her, are her daughter, Laura Mlynarczyk, her son, Will Campbell, and his wife, Patti, her step-son, Mike Street, and his wife, Alice, her step-daughter, Linda McCune, and her step-daughter, Carolyn LaFond. Marjorie was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Her nieces, Janet Spence and Judy Wels, and their respective husbands, Clay and Eric, their 4 children, spouses, and grandchildren, were close to her also. The entire family had such admiration for her courage and strength.
A memorial service at her church will be scheduled at a later date, probably in the spring of 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Holladay Park Plaza Employees' Scholarship Fund, Holladay Park Plaza, 1300 NE 16th Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97232 or the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, 8737 Colesville Road, Suite 400, Silver Spring, MD 20910 (https://give.tscalliance.org/give/268812/#!/donation/checkout) or the Capital Improvement Campaign, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1624 NE Hancock St., Portland, Oregon 97212 (https://onrealm.org/WestminsterPres74275/-/form/give/now).