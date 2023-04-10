May 13, 1976 – April 4, 2023 - Matthew Morton Jones was a devoted father, loving husband and son and a longtime Forest Grove educator who touched many lives in his 46 years.
Matt passed away at his home in Forest Grove, Oregon on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Matt was born on May 13, 1976, in Newport Beach, California, the son of Don and Susie Jones. He was raised in the Newport Beach community and graduated from Newport Harbor High School in 1995. While in high school, Matt was an active member of the school’s band and carried an appreciation of music throughout his life.
It was in Newport Beach that Matt met his friend Jon Campbell, forming a deep brotherly friendship that the men maintained to this day, often vacationing together as families.
Upon graduation, Matt attended Pacific University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in history in 1999 and his Master of Arts in Teaching in 2000.
Matt spent his entire teaching career in the Forest Grove School District. Following the advice of his folks to get a job while you are still cute, he began at Neil Armstrong Middle School where Matt met his wife, Terri. He later moved on to Joseph Gale Elementary and finally Tom McCall Upper Elementary, where he worked at the time of his passing.
Drawn by a desire to have a “quirky” partner in her life, Terri Barnes and Matt were married on July 21, 2001 at First Christian Church in Forest Grove. Their oldest child, Ethan, was born on Jan. 6, 2003, and their youngest, Nebula, was born on Apr. 27, 2005. Matt and Terri celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary last July.
Matt was active as a leader in Boy Scouts while his children were in the program, serving in leadership roles for Troop 581 in Banks and Troop 213 in Forest Grove, and supporting Ethan in obtaining his Eagle Scout.
Matt was a man who not only found joy in teaching but also in learning. He enjoyed reading books on many aspects of history, especially American history and the Civil War era, and enjoyed spending hours playing cooperative board games with his family and friends.
Matt took an interest in stained glass art, with an example of his work shining in the window over the front door of the family home. He shared a passion with Nebula for taking beautiful photos. He also enjoyed building with Legos with his boys and coaching the robotics team. He passed along to so many his love of movies, especially those in the Star Wars saga. His impersonation of Yoda was one that even Frank Oz would appreciate.
Matt enjoyed the outdoors, especially when hiking and kayaking with his family. He also enjoyed playing the guitar with Ethan, and for the students in his class and at school talent shows.
Matt will be remembered for his sense of humor, his sarcastic wit, his thirst for knowledge, his appreciation for any movie score composed by John Williams and, most of all, his love for Terri and his family.
Matt was well-loved by everyone, but especially his wife Terri; his children, Ethan Matthew Jones and Nebula Jones; and his parents, Don & Susie Jones of Huntington Beach, California. Matt and Terri’s families quickly embraced each other, so his passing is also marked by his father-in-law, Mike Barnes of Eugene; his sister-in-law and spouse, Cheryl & Mike Adcock of Eugene; his brother-in-law and spouse, Andrew & Jessi Barnes of Ramsey, Minnesota; and his four nephews, Ben and Justin Adcock and Liam and Aidan Barnes. Matt is also survived by the many lives of the students and staff that he touched in the Forest Grove School District.
Matt had fun storming the castle of life and he strived to teach others to do the same.
A celebration of Matt’s life will take place at 9 a.m.on Saturday, Apr. 15, at the Forest Grove United Church of Christ, 2032 College Way, Forest Grove. Pastor Rachel Langford of Emmaus Lutheran Church in Eugene will officiate.
The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers a donation could be made in honor of Matt to the Education Foundation of Forest Grove, PO Box 811, Forest Grove, OR 97116.