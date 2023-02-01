September 2, 1953 - January 20, 2023 - Michael F. “Mike” Yancey, 69, brought up in St. Helens and later moved to Vancouver, Washington, died Friday afternoon, January 20, 2023, at Ray Hickey Hospice in Vancouver, Washington.
Private Cremation Rites were held at Hoyt Crematory in Forest Grove. A portion of his ashes will be spread over his mother’s grave in Vancouver. The other portion will be taken to the Oregon Coast and spread at his brother’s favorite location.
Michael Fred Yancey was born September 2, 1953, in Vancouver, Washington, the son of the late Loren Eugene Yancey and Dolores Maxine (Hogard) Jones. He was raised and received his education in St. Helens, Oregon, graduating with the St. Helens High School Class of 1971.
Mike was a Veteran of the Vietnam era, serving one enlistment in the U.S. Army, until he received his honorable discharge at the rank of Private First Class.
Mike worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk in Vancouver, Washington, for a short time and tended bar in several locations in St. Helens, Oregon.
Among his special interests, he enjoyed playing pool, darts, fishing and all around hanging with his buddies.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Loren Yancey and Maxine Jones, his two brothers, Ken Yancey, Kelley Jones and stepfather Webb Jones.
Survivors include his sister, Judy Rakitnich, of Forest Grove, Oregon, several nieces and nephews, including Michelle Yancey and Troy Sackhoff and of course, his roommate and best friend Rufus the Cat.