Michael F. “Mike” Yancey

September 2, 1953 - January 20, 2023 - Michael F. “Mike” Yancey, 69, brought up in St. Helens and later moved to Vancouver, Washington, died Friday afternoon, January 20, 2023, at Ray Hickey Hospice in Vancouver, Washington.

Private Cremation Rites were held at Hoyt Crematory in Forest Grove. A portion of his ashes will be spread over his mother’s grave in Vancouver. The other portion will be taken to the Oregon Coast and spread at his brother’s favorite location.

