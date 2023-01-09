May 9, 1938 – Dec. 26, 2022
Michal Suzanne Rieckmann, 84, a resident of the Hillsboro community, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Hillsboro Medical Center.
Michal Suzanne Rieckmann was born May 9, 1938, in Seattle, Washington, daughter of the late Ernest Cowell and Mildred (Rice) Cowell. Michal was raised on the Cowell Century Ranch and attended school in Eureka and Prescott, Washington, 26 miles Northwest of Walla Walla, Washington. After graduating from Prescott High School in 1956, she attended Whitman College in Walla Walla and transferred to Oregon State University, where in 1960, she received her bachelor’s degree in business.
Michal was united in marriage to William H. “Bill” Rieckmann, on March 20, 1960, in the First Baptist Church in Walla Walla. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary this past March.
They resided in the Hillsboro community for the past 57 years, the majority of that time spent on the family farm on Minter Bridge Road.
Michal and her husband, Bill, founded and operated Industrial Plastics in Forest Grove from 1969 to 2006, when they sold the business and retired.
Michal was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Washington County Master Gardener Society and the OSU Women's Extension, and also served as leader of the Saddle Tramps 4-H Horse Club. She was a member of the OSU Business School’s Advisory Board. In 2000, Michal was named Washington County’s Master Gardener of the Year.
After her great love of being with her family, Michal’s special interests were riding horses, maintaining Cowell Ranc and raising and selling fancy leaf geraniums.
Michal was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mildred Cowell.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Rieckmann, of Hillsboro, Oregon; her two daughters and a son-in-law, Kimberly and Bill Shibley, of West Richland, Washington, and Traci Rieckmann, of Portland, Oregon; and her brother, Tad Cowell, of Kennewick, Washington. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Landon James, Portland, Oregon; Morgan James, Portland, Oregon; Kelsey and her husband Zach Bullingerof Boise, Idaho; Trevor Shibley of Seattle, Washington; Kara Shibley of Seattle, Washington; and Nathan Shibley of West Richland, Washington.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on May 6, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2194 S.E. Minter Bridge Road, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123. There will be a reception and lunch immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall of the church.
The family suggests that remembrances may be contributions to the Portland Shriner's Children's Hospital in her memory.
