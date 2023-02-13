Myrt Williams

November 29, 1928 – November 13, 2022 - Myrt was born at the beginning of the Great Depression to Helen and Gus Vandehey on a farm in Verboort, Oregon.
On January 13, 1951 she married the love of her life, Wayne (Willie) Williams). They had 3 children and moved to Tillamook in 1958. In 1965 she opened Wee Willies Restaurant and was the owner operator for over 30 years.
After Wayne passed away, she took up oil painting and loved to do scenery paintings. She was successful at anything she put her mind to.
Myrt passed away peacefully on November 13, 2022 after an ongoing battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Myrt was able to visit with family in her final week which brought her much comfort.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne (Willie), her brothers Everett and Elmer Vandehey, and her sister, EllaMae Schneider.
Myrt is survived by her sister Alice Cooper, brothers, Del Vandehey, Doug Vandehey, and Cliff Vandehey. Also her daughter, Kathy Williams-Deskin, granddaughters Christine and Kali: son Ken Williams, grandsons Bruce and Garrett, 6 great-grandchildren: her daughter and son-in-law Patti and Eric Dahlquist, granddaughter and her husband Lindsay and Joshua Aden.
A celebration of life will be held at Forest Grove Senior and Community Center on March 11, 2023 from 11 am to 1 pm.
The family suggests remembrances, may be contributions to any organization supporting children.