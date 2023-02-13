Myrt Williams

November 29, 1928 – November 13, 2022 - Myrt was born at the beginning of the Great Depression to Helen and Gus Vandehey on a farm in Verboort, Oregon.

On January 13, 1951 she married the love of her life, Wayne (Willie) Williams). They had 3 children and moved to Tillamook in 1958. In 1965 she opened Wee Willies Restaurant and was the owner operator for over 30 years.

Tags

Recommended for you