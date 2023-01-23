Neil Layton Otto and Diann Marie Otto

Neil and Diann Otto, longtime residents of Forest Grove, died this past December exactly two weeks apart.
Neil and Diann met in seventh grade when they were paired as horseshoe partners and were together ever since. Both graduated from Forest Grove High School in 1969. They married Aug. 14, 1970, at the local First Baptist Church and just celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary. In 1980 they moved to their “homestead” where they raised their family.
Neil was a heavy equipment operator with his dad and brother and then for Washington County. He proudly drove the County D.A.R.E. dump truck, retiring in 2013. Diann was a dental assistant and housekeeper, but her primary job was that of homemaker, from which she never retired.
Neil and Diann’s truest legacy is and remains family. Neil spent years coaching and driving his boys to wrestling tournaments and years thereafter reveling in their victories. Diann spent years trying to bestow her love of crafts on her daughter, who only in adulthood appreciated the lessons taught. Both were thrilled to become grandparents. They raised their family in faith and showed their love freely as there was never a doubt that their love was unconditional. Although it wasn’t always easy, they succeeded in making and sharing a home full of love and laughter, lots of food (we’ll miss Mom’s pies and jams), plenty of games, terrible singing (not sure we’ll miss Dad’s made-up lyrics), parties and plenty of holiday festivities, complete with all the decorations. A piece of them will continue to live on in each of their children, grandchildren and all whose lives they touched.
Neil was preceded in death by his parents, David Henry and Geneva Mary (Strong) Otto and his sister, Mary Otto. He is survived by his brother Wally, sister-in-law Teri and sister Kathy. Diann was preceded in death by Neil, and her parents, Kenneth James and Florence Antoinette (Reichard) Sharp. She is survived by her brother Kenny, sister-in-law Reba, brother David and sister-in-law Tina. Both are survived by their children Angie, Craig and Casey; Casey’s wife, Juliana; and their children Braela and Evelyn.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Old Town Church in Forest Grove on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch.